The Next Wave of COVID is Almost Here: Another Trump-Caused Massacre?





JRR Tolkien wrote: “The scorched hand teaches better. After that the advice on fire goes to the heart.” It is a painful truth that people in red states and red counties in blue and purple states are about to learn.

Here is the latest massacre of Donald Trump.

As well-vaccinated multi-millionaire Fox “News” hosts continue to cast doubt on COVID masks and vaccines to boost the billions in revenue the channel brings each year to the Murdoch family, the CEO of a chain of hospitals from Missouri begs them to tell the truth.

“The Delta variant is in the Ozarks,” tweeted Steve Edwards, CEO of Cox Health hospital chain in Missouri. “We’ve been interviewed by NPR, CBS News, MSNBC, AP, Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, NYTimes but not @FoxNews.”

It’s a crisis now for Missouri as the Delta variant of the COVID virus is not only much more contagious than previous strains, but also more deadly. As Heather Hollingsworth, writing for the AP, notes, vaccination rates are very low in this state, with one county hitting 13% and most counties “well below 40%.”

Residents of America’s Red Counties are reporting on social media the same thing Louise and I saw when we visited a rural Oregon town last weekend: No one wears masks or social distancing . They believe the right-wing media lies that COVID is “just like the flu” or “vaccines are ” or “everything is a Democratic hoax.” They follow Trump’s idea that masks make men “weak”.

Following this, Eric Frederick, executive director of Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, told the AP they had been “inundated with COVID-19 patients as the variant first identified in India tears apart largely unimmunized community. . “

And it doesn’t just hit the elderly. “These patients are also younger,” writes Hollingsworth, “that at the start of the pandemic, 60% to 65% of people in intensive care this weekend in Mercy were under 40, according to Frederick, who noted that young adults are much less likely to get the vaccine and some are pregnant. “

When the COVIDvirus first appeared in the United States in January last year, then-President Donald Trump quietly told reporter Bob Woodward that he was both deadly and airborne.

“It’s a deadly thing,” Trump told Woodward on February 7, 2020. “You just breathe air and that’s how it is. And so it’s a very delicate question. a very delicate question. It’s also more deadly than even your intense flu. “

This is of course not what Trump and his lackeys told the American people, as they staged the deaths of over 600,000 Americans and more to come this year. “I always wanted to play it down,” Trump told Woodward a month later. “I always like to minimize it”

It’s a mantra Trump pursued throughout his last few weeks in office when he was secretly vaccinated with his wife in the White House and, according to research published by the Brookings Institution, killed at least 400. 000 Americans (and sickened millions more) who could have avoided infection if they had listened to doctors instead of Republicans and the right-wing media.

But there was a method to Trump’s murderous madness. He knew what any politician who has run for president or who has studied the history of presidential elections knows: When the economy collapses before an election, the incumbent always loses.

Just ask Herbert Hoover; that was more than 20 years after Hoover’s defeat until Republican Dwight Eisenhower took over the White House, and 60 years after the Republican Great Depression before Republicans regained solid control of the House of Representatives for more of a single cycle of Congress.

Trump’s strategy to keep the economy on track was simple: get people to shop, work and play so that our production and consumption keep the economy running throughout the election year. . It doesn’t matter how many people died, especially if they were black.

After giving in to his science advisers for a few weeks in March and early April, he went back to playing down the virus and discouraging people from even wearing masks.

This turnaround literally happened the week after April 7, 2020, when the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, and Fox all broke the news that black people are dying disproportionately from Covid compared to whites.

Suddenly the right-wing media were all over the idea that we need to spread the virus everywhere to achieve “collective immunity,” a move Trump and his people believed would largely spare whites in the Red State but decimate the world. black community and blue states, as I have documented here.

The virus beat Trump, of course; Joe Biden is now president and Democrats have taken control of the House and Senate, but the echo of this murderous political strategy is still killing Americans.

And with the Delta variant, which kills unvaccinated people of all ages but rarely causes disease in fully vaccinated people, COVID is poised to plunge Trump’s faithful into a world of suffering.

As Cox Health CEO Edwards pleaded in his tweet: “Fox is the most popular cable news in our area, you can help educate about Delta, vaccines and can save lives @TuckerCarlson. “

While the Red States generally ignore the threat, the Blue States are doing all they can to prepare for the onslaught of the Delta variant: New York and California are deploying digital vaccination certificates that people can show on their smartphones to enter. in restaurants, sports or entertainment. events.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, knowing in which direction the political winds are being blown by my colleagues at right-wing radio and Fox, has gone out of his way to say that these are not passports.

“I want this to be clear before people use it,” Newsom told reporters. “It’s become so politicized almost everything in the state, the nation that there is no warrant, no requirement, no passport in that regard.”

But the vaccine passports are what will save us, especially since the Delta variant has already spawned a new variant, Delta Plus, which is “more transmissible, binds more easily to human cells and is potentially more resistant to therapy with antibody “than even the lethal Delta variant itself.

That’s why more than half of Americans surveyed now want vaccine passports, as do many business owners. When it is impossible to know whether the person sitting next to you on an airplane or in a restaurant is vaccinated or a Trump-humper who trusts Jesus or hydroxychloroquine, many people are still hesitant to dine out, in vacation or shopping like we did before the pandemic.

Which hurts what is now Joe Biden’s economy, which is exactly what Republicans want. But they are playing with fire.

In particular, given how deadly the Delta variant is and how often it can even create “breakthrough infections” in fully vaccinated people when they are highly exposed to the virus. As NBC’s Boston affiliate Channel 10 TV noted in a recent headline, due to the Delta variant “Almost 4,000 groundbreaking COVID infections have now been reported en masse.” (It’s a drop in the bucket, and most don’t get very sick, but still.)

The original and early variants of the COVIDvirus required repeated or prolonged exposure to become infected; the new Delta Plus variant can apparently be detected by simply walking past an infected person. A single case of an airport limousine driver in Australia shows how it works, reports the Washington Post:

Video footage shows the limo driver infecting strangers in a mall and cafe through a fleeting touch, which scientists say proves it is possible to catch the virus just by sharing the same airspace as an infected person.

The Post article adds that the cluster started with this one pilot and has since “grown to 36 cases”.

The BBC reported this week:

India’s Ministry of Health says studies have shown that the so-called Delta Plus variant, also known as AY.1, spreads more easily, binds more easily to lung cells and is potentially resistant to therapy with monoclonal antibodies, a powerful intravenous infusion of antibodies to neutralize the virus.

And Delta and Delta Plus are just the June varieties; there are almost certainly more contagious and deadly varieties to come as evolution continues to work its magic on the virus.

The next few months will hopefully become a “big wake-up call” in America from the politicized lies Trump, Fox, and the right-wing media have been spitting out for over a year about the dangers of COVID. And that will lead to a new wave of wearing masks and vaccinations.

Otherwise, it will be the “big dying man” for Trump followers and Fox viewers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos