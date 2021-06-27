Dow Jones, US dollar, non-farm payroll, crude oil, OPEC +

Financial markets rallied last week following the Federal Reserve’s June rate decision. On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 3.44%, 2.74% and 2.35% respectively. Things were also looking good in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, where the DAX 30 and CSI 300 climbed by 1.04% and 2.69% respectively.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell helped ease monetary policy woes, sending the US dollar lower after a strong performance earlier this month. Among the major currencies, the New Zealand dollar, Australian dollar and Canadian dollar were among the best performing currencies against the USD. Commodities also rose, WTI crude oil and gold prices gained 3.27% and 0.94% respectively.

Given the tone of the US central bank and recent strong CPI and PCE data, the focus this week will likely be on the nonfarm payroll report. The country is expected to create nearly 700,000 jobs. Average hourly wages are also expected to increase 3.6% y / y in June from 2.0% previously. A solid result in the latter could push bets on the Fed’s tapering even further.

The centenary of the Chinese Communist Party is also approaching, President Xi Jinping will deliver remarks on July 1.st. Chinese manufacturing PMI will also cross threads on June 30e. These will continue to offer an indicator of global growth in the post-Covid recovery, to which the Australian dollar could also be quite sensitive.

Crude oil prices will target an OPEC + ministerial meeting, where officials will discuss production. The commodity is around the highest price since October 2018 in a context of strong demand as the global economy is gradually opening up and recovering. The prospect of higher production could help tame the product. What else is in store for the markets in the coming week?

WEEKLY PERFORMANCE OF THE US DOLLAR AGAINST CURRENCY AND GOLD

Fundamental forecasts:

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) collapse ahead of potentially volatile weekend

Cryptocurrency is in a sea of ​​red again and returned almost all of this week’s mini-bounce. Weekend volatility could see more losses.

Euro forecast: Inflation data could push EUR / USD price down

EUR / USD has been on a roller coaster ride over the past fifteen weeks; its next move could be lower, triggered by Eurozone inflation figures for the coming week.

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU / USD Performance Quota on NFP Data

Gold is back in its April range as investors try to balance inflation data

US dollar hit by Fed’s dovish rhetoric ahead of NFP report

New impressions of data from the United States could support the dollar as the non-farm payroll (NFP) is expected to rise for the sixth consecutive month.

GBP / USD Weekly Forecast: Waiting for US NFP to dictate GBP / USD outlook

GBP / USD bulls have been caught up by BoE expectation as 1.4000 caps GBP rallies.

Mexican peso forecast: USD / MXN risk balance appears to be tilted to the downside

The possibility of Banxico embarking on an aggressive tightening cycle and positive risk sentiment should push USD / MXN lower in the near term, with the 2021 low being the immediate target.

Aussie dollar outlook: AUD / USD, S&P 500, rise in Chinese stocks. Fedspeak, NFP Eyed

The Australian dollar rallied with the S&P 500 and the Shanghai Composite. Was this another overreaction to the Fed? AUD / USD then turns to RBA Governor Philip Lowe, Fedspeak and the US NFPs.

Dow Jones and DAX 30 forecasts for the coming week

The Dow Jones may struggle to regain a foothold as investors seek to shift away from value stocks and shift back to high-growth tech stocks. Meanwhile, the DAX 30 awaits inflation and employment data.

Technical forecasts:

Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: “Shooting Star” Warns of Pullback, But Uptrend Remains Intact

The Nasdaq 100 Index saw a “Shooting Star” candlestick form on the daily chart, hinting at a potential short-term pullback. The overall uptrend remains intact, however.

USD / CAD technical forecast: a downturn likely to become a reversal

USD / CAD retraced much of the rally triggered by the Fed; Next week we may be able to find out whether the pullback becomes a full reversal or not.

Sterling technical forecast: GBP / USD rally to sterling risk levels

The British pound ended a three-week losing streak, but the recovery remains vulnerable until the monthly close. Here are the levels that rely on the weekly GBP / USD technique.

Gold Price Prediction: XAU Adds To Lineup After Power-Fueled Fire Sale

A rather sharp and consistent range has appeared in gold prices this week after the massive selloff that manifested itself in the first weeks of June.

Aussie Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD / USD Outlook Brightens As Key Trendline Reclaims

AUD / USD made a comeback this week and resumed the 200-day simple moving average, carrying optimism back to the Aussie dollar bulls.