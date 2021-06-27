Romney: Trumps lies he lost the 2020 election due to voter fraud like WWF | Mitt Romney





Donald Trump’s big lie that he lost the 2020 U.S. election to voter fraud is a lot like WWF, Mitt Romney said on Sunday, referring to the garish and contrived world of professional wrestling, an arena in which Trump played before entering politics.

It’s entertaining, said the Utah senator and 2012 Republican presidential candidate. But it’s not real.

Appearing on CNN State of the Union, Romney was asked about former Atlantic Attorney General William Barrs’s claim on Sunday that Trump’s claims were still bullshit.

Barr said it publicly in December, a month after Joe Bidens won. He told Atlantic that then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wanted him to say so in November.

Romney has suggested that most Americans have always known that Trump was lying about voter fraud, which he was told about by conspiracy theorists, the guy from MyPillow. [Mike Lindell and] Rudy Giuliani rather than any official source.

Most Americans, Romney suggested, wouldn’t take such partisan operations like an ongoing recount in Arizona’s most popular county seriously. Polls, however, show a belief in Trump’s claims shared by a majority of Republican voters.

Romney has also said that Trump’s lie is surely being used around the world to downplay support for democracy.

If autocratic nations can point the finger at the United States, he said, which really is the cradle of this modern democracy, and can say, listen, they can’t even hold an election there, what n it is not fraudulent which obviously has an impact on the cause of democracy and freedom in the world.

But in the United States, Romney insisted, it’s pretty clear. The election was fair. This was not the outcome the president wanted, but let’s move on.

Trump hasn’t budged. At a rally in Ohio on Saturday that marked his return to the election campaign, supporters wore T-shirts saying Trump won, handle it; Trump 2024. Make votes count again; and Biden is not my president.

Trump told them: It was the scam of the century and it was the crime of the century. We were never going to stop fighting for the real results of this election … Remember, I am not the one trying to undermine American democracy. I’m trying to save American democracy.

Romney was the only Republican in Congress to vote to impeach Trump twice. But he was joined in Trump’s second trial by six other GOP senators who believed Trump was guilty of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, by a mob seeking to overturn the election.

Despite this, Republicans in the Senate blocked the formation of an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate the January attack. This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the formation of a select committee.

Republicans say it will be too partisan. Key witnesses such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who begged Trump to call off the attack, appear unlikely to agree to appear.

Romney has said he hopes Pelosi will name people seen as credible and willing to consider the evidence with clarity.

He added: I voted in favor of a bipartite commission. I think it would have had more credibility and yet there will be an effort to revisit what happened on January 6th. I think there are issues that need to be assessed.

One question is why did it take security so long to come to the Capitol and rescue the fighting Capitol police, and make sure the vice president [Mike Pence] was safe and his family was safe, along with other elected officials.

Why was the delay so long? Why has the Pentagon, for example, not acted faster? What happened at the White House?

It was a terrible day in American history, and it was going to be used against us all over the world. It is already done by China and Russia. This has enormous implications. This should never happen again in any effort to understand why this happened, is in my opinion appropriate.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos