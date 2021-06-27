PTI government fully committed to solving common man’s problems: Shahbaz Gill – Pakistan





Posted on Jun 27, 2021 8:39 PM

He said it was a new experience to establish direct links between the government and the common man.

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – The PTI government is fully committed to addressing the problems that the common man faces due to the outdated system that was the product of previous rulers, said Dr Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in charge. of political communication.

He was speaking to the media after paying retirement-related emoluments to a widow of PHA employee Amjad Ali, who had been on hold for four years.

He said the Prime Minister’s Portal was launched to receive and solve the problems faced by the poor by excluding the same department which was responsible for the plight of the people.

He hadn’t delivered 100 percent yet, but we were trying to speed up the pace of people’s problem-solving through this system without any recommendation from the influential class or the elite.

Citing Sultan Bibi’s complaint, he said she filed a complaint 10 days ago about the non-payment of her husband’s pension who was a gardener at the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and died in 2017.

She was suffering from non-payment of the pension. This four-year delay was very horrifying for the poor family.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan took special action on his complaint, and within 10 days I am here to present him with a check for Rs 1,417,673 with repentance for undue delay,” he said. he declares.

Shahbaz Gill said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a bold step and that a 17-rank officer, Zaheerud Din Babar, Metropolitan Officer (Finance) who was responsible for the delay was suspended with immediate effect.

He said the state is responsible for looking after its people, and in this regard, the Prime Minister’s Portal will play a major role in creating reliable but missing links between the state and its people.

Speaking to the media, he said those responsible for the electricity problems were shouting for joy over the minor power cut.

SAPM said the influx of water into the Tarbela reservoir caused a massive power shortage of 2,500 megawatts. We were trying to fill this gap and in this regard LNG was imported which will take 3-4 days to restore normal power supply in the country.

He also criticized previous leaders and said they created such power plants that forced the government to reimburse its owners despite being shut down. He said they also received bribes for building these power plants.

Regarding the FATF, he said that due to the negligence of the previous leaders, Pakistan had been graylisted and now the same group was exploiting it for political gain. He said that this government had treated this issue with caution and that out of 27 requests, 26 had already been fulfilled while the last one will also be resolved very soon.

Shahbaz Gill said some foreign powers wanted to keep Pakistan on the gray list, adding that they did not want the rupee pak to gain strength.

