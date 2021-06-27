Athletes bound for Tokyo thank Prime Minister Modi for words of encouragement ahead of Olympics





Indian athletes Manish Kaushik and Neha Goyal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special mention in the latest episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat. Manish, who will represent India in boxing at this year’s Olympics, said he was “very happy” that Prime Minister Modi mentioned him in his Mann Ki Baat episode just before their trip to Tokyo. Neha Goyal, who is part of India’s hockey team, also thanked Prime Minister Modi for his encouraging words ahead of the matches. Manish, while speaking to ANI news agency, said Prime Minister Modi’s words of encouragement ahead of the Tokyo Olympics would mean a lot to the athletes expected to compete in the games. Manish, who is from Haryana, praised Prime Minister Modi for mentioning his name and highlighting the difficulties he was having in achieving his goals. Prime Minister Modi had asked people to take inspiration from Manish, who overcame his rural origins to pursue his boxing ambition. Neha Goyal thanked Prime Minister Modi for speaking about the athletes ahead of the highly anticipated games, where India is said to be keen to win some gold medals. Neha also thanked her family for their immense support over the years which has helped her start hockey without any difficulty. She added that it is because of hockey that she can now financially support her family. What did PM Modi say about the Olympic athletes? “When talent, dedication, determination and sportsmanship meet, champions are born. Many athletes in our country come from small towns and cities to compete at the highest level for India. Many stories inspiring can be found among the athletes who will compete in the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, “Prime Minister Modi said on Sunday in his episode of Mann Ki Baat. “Athletes en route to Tokyo have had their ups and downs, as well as years of hard work. They are not only traveling for themselves, but also for the good of their country. The athletes must represent India well and win the hearts of the people. I don’t want to put pressure on them, so I ask all my compatriots to rally behind every athlete, “added Prime Minister Modi. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 100 Indian athletes are expected to participate in 18 different sports at this year’s Olympics. IMAGE: PTI / HOCKEYINDIA.Org







