Unusual Kadins Race – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Mon, June 28, 2021





01:13

0

ef61debc7c9ec5e1a7dfe462b7e2a9b3

1

Editorial

Kadin, president-election, Anindya-Bakrie, Arsjad-Rasjid, Rosan-Roslani, Joko-Widodo, Aburizal, resumption, COVID-19, delay

Release

The government intervention reports are an unwelcome prelude to the presidential race of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), which is slated for this week. While it is only fitting that the government has a preference as to who should lead a group as influential as Kadin, the question is whether it should force its will if, in the end, whoever wins the race will remain. a key partner. If there is any indication of government bias towards a specific candidate for Kadin’s top post, Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi and Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia have openly campaigned for Arsjad Rasjid, chief executive officer. listed coal miner Indika Energy, who will face Anindya Novyan Bakrie, the managing director of the holding company Bakrie & Brothers and the eldest son of the top politician of the Golkar party, Aburizal Bakrie. To spark more allegations of intervention, the outgoing president of Kadin, Rosan Perkasa Roslani, decided to back down and move the national meeting to elect his successor, citing President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s request for a postponement of elections. concerns related to COVID-19. Originally, the meeting was scheduled for June 2-4 in Bali, but is now scheduled for June 30 in the southeastern Sulawesi capital, Kendari. The organizing committee had reserved 2,000 hotel rooms for participants in Bali. Speculation is also rife that some State Intelligence Agency (BIN) officials have contacted several members of Kadin to convince them to vote for Arsjad. A member of Kadin confirmed the move to Jakarta Post, but BIN spokesman Wawan Hari Purwanto denied all allegations about BIN involvement in the elections. Reports indicate that Anindya was clearly a favorite before the postponement of the elections. This should come as no surprise given that Anindya, currently Kadin’s vice president for organizational, membership and regional empowerment affairs, has been active in the corporate lobby group for 15 years. Arsjad, meanwhile, has only been involved in Kadin’s activities for two years. Nonetheless, the government’s attempt to meddle in the internal affairs of certain organizations, openly or secretly, is not without precedent. It is safe to say that whoever is chosen to lead a major organization, be it a political party or a mass group, needs the blessing of the government. Let us not forget that it took a year for the then newly formed government of President Jokowi and former Vice President Jusuf Kalla to finally bring Golkar – then an opposition force under Aburizal – into the ruling coalition. With the post-Aburizal Golkar change of allegiance, Jokowi gained the upper hand in the House of Representatives. Both Anindya and Arsjad are seasoned businessmen who are fit for the top job at Kadin. As part of its Anindya campaign platform, commits to strengthening Kadin’s institutional and human capacities to become a strong partner for the government. Arsjad, on the other hand, wants to focus on transforming Kadin into a more inclusive group, especially for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Political interference, especially on the part of the government, will only distort the fulfillment of these campaign promises – for whoever emerges as the winner. Kadin’s role as the government’s strategic partner will be more crucial than ever as the country aims to recover from the end of the pandemic. So let the best candidate win.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos