UK government accused of hypocrisy as Minister of Health resigns





LONDON (AP) – The UK Health Secretary resigned after a tabloid splashed photos and videos of him kissing an assistant in his office – breaking the same coronavirus social distancing rules he imposed on him the nation.

While Matt Hancock was quickly replaced, the scandal dealt a further blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Tory government, which was repeatedly criticized for incompetence and hypocrisy in its handling of the pandemic during the year elapsed.

“People have made huge sacrifices to beat the pandemic and what annoys them is the smell of hypocrisy that people make the rules and don’t follow them themselves,” the report said on Sunday. Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen at the BBC.

Hancock announced his resignation on Saturday, a day after apologizing for breaking social distancing rules after tabloid Sun published images showing him with his assistant Gina Coladangelo kissing and kissing in his office. The Sun said the footage was taken on May 6, before lockdown rules were relaxed to allow cuddling and physical contact with people outside of its own household. Hancock, who is married, was not the first senior UK politician caught in the act of breaking the government’s own COVID-19 rules. Former Johnson senior aide Dominic Cummings has been accused of undermining the government’s ‘stay home’ message during Britain’s first lockdown in 2020 when it breached a travel ban and crossed England to his parents’ home. The breach sparked a furore and was widely seen as eroding public confidence in Johnson’s government. And Neil Ferguson, one of the government’s top science advisers who advocated for strict lockdown rules, stepped down in May 2020 after it emerged he had not practiced what he preached and allowed his girlfriend to visit him at home. At the time, Hancock remarked that the social distancing rules in place “are there for everyone” and are “deadly serious.” On Sunday, many wondered why Johnson publicly backed Hancock after evidence of the latest rule violation emerged. Johnson had expressed confidence in the health minister and his office said he considered the case closed after Hancock’s apology, despite numerous calls to fire him. “Boris Johnson should have had the courage, the backbone, the conscience, the judgment, to sack him on Friday,” said Jonathan Ashworth, Labor spokesman for health. Hancock had been criticized for his leadership in the government’s response to the pandemic long before the intimate photos were released. He was charged with cronyism for hiring his friend, businesswoman Dido Harding, to lead the much-criticized national testing and tracing system. Questions have also been raised after the government awarded a lucrative coronavirus testing contract to a pub owner-run business near the former Hancock constituency house. Hancock denied any involvement in the contract. Some are now also asking how Coladangelo, a close friend of Hancock’s at university, landed her position as non-executive director at the health ministry. The scandal arose in the wake of broader accusations by the opposition of “sleaze” in the Conservative Party. Former Prime Minister David Cameron was called before lawmakers last month to answer questions about his lobbying work to secure public funds for a bankrupt financial services company. Lucy Powell, a Labor lawmaker, said the fact that Hancock was not sacked poorly reflected Johnson’s judgment. “I am afraid I get the impression that the Prime Minister has a very dangerous blind spot when it comes to questions of integrity and conduct in public life,” she told Sky News. “This is a very big problem and it is an even bigger problem when you are in the middle of a pandemic and asking the public to also have integrity and conduct in the way they conduct their business. own life.”

