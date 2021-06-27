Ulemas fully support Prime Minister’s statement on women’s hijab: Ashrafi – Pakistan





He said child abuse was a crime, whether it happened in a madrasa, college or university

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the ulama fully supported Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement regarding women’s hijab and dresses.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he said Islam protects the rights of women, adding that the prime minister’s statement regarding the hijab was legal and in accordance with the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

He said the prime minister’s statements regarding women’s clothing were targeted by certain elements for political reasons. He said that the Quranic order regarding the hijab was also applicable to men, that they should keep their eyes down.

He said the government should set up a hotline to register a secret complaint about child sexual harassment. Ashrafi said public sanctions should be imposed by setting up special courts to prevent cases of child abuse. He said images of sex animals, which abuse children or women, should be broadcast on TV stations and published in newspapers.

He said child abuse is a crime, whether it occurs in a madrasa, college or university. He called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan to impose public and immediate sentences on these culprits. He urged parents to educate their children on how they should react and how they should seek help if someone attempts to abuse or touch them inappropriately.

Has a question. Ashrafi said ulemas and mashaykhs across the country were with the government on the issue of keeping Muharram. The prime minister ordered the expansion of peace committees for Muharram, he added. “I will make the necessary changes in the committees and visit different districts for this purpose before Muharram,” he added.

When asked, Ashrafi said Maulvi Abdul Aziz should be hanged in Minar-e-Pakistan as an example of those who sexually abuse children.

To another question, he said a committee was working on a proposal to amend the Waqf property law. He said some people were playing politics on the Waqf Property Board issue.

“We are the guardians of mosques and madrasas and no one can frighten us,” he added. He said the police had not visited any mosques or madrasas, even once in three years.

“We are not against modern media, but there should be a system to filter the content presented there,” he said, adding that negative things spread evil; therefore, such things should be filtered out and there should be no objection to it. Ashrafi said cell phone technology has its own problems and also spreads obscenity.

Regarding the denial of bases in the United States, he said the government represented the sentiments of the public by refusing the bases. He said Pakistan has always helped Afghan brothers everywhere and facilitated peace in Afghanistan, but the problem was created by the Afghan people and Afghan political parties.

He clarified that henceforth, Pakistan’s land would not be used against any country and that no one should use their land against Pakistan.

Ashrafi urged the media not to create suspicion about the madrasa program, adding that the job of Muttahida Ulema’s board of directors was only to stop anarchist material. He said no restrictions would be placed on the teaching of science subjects in madrasas.

