China makes another bold request, wants Nobel Prize for Wuhan lab on COVID-19 research





At a time when there is growing clamor for a second investigation at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) as new evidence surrounding the origins of COVID-19 continues to emerge, China rather than to invite an inquiry to remove all doubts made a rather bold request to the world. Instead of making credible data available to the world, China demanded that the Wuhan Institute of Virology receive a Nobel Prize for the team’s research into COVID-19, which has now claimed the lives of nearly of 4 million people in the world. This excruciating demand from the Chinese Foreign Ministry comes just after Xi Jinping’s administration announced that the WIV lab, now widely regarded as the epicenter of the origin of SARS-CoV-2, would be conferred with the outstanding science and technology from Chinese Academy of Sciences. Award of Excellence this year for their work on COVID-19. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian last Thursday blasted scientists around the world for “assuming” the virus originated in Wuhan because it was found there, and flatly rejected the claim. laboratory leak theory. “The COVID-19 genome sequence was first identified by Chinese scientists, but that does not mean Wuhan is the source of the coronavirus, nor can it be inferred that the coronavirus was made by Chinese scientists, ”Zhao said. Clamor to investigate the origins of COVID-19 Calling for dismissing the criticism and instead honoring the efforts of the WIV team, the Chinese spokesperson said, “The Wuhan team should receive the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their research on COVID-19, instead to be criticized ”. It should be noted that the recent emergence of reports suggesting WIV’s role in the COVID-19 outbreak has led to increasing pressure on China to be candid on the matter. US President Joe Biden has requested a US intelligence report on the origins of COVID within 90 days, while the issue was also discussed at the recent G-7 summit in the UK. Recently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for cooperation and transparency on the origins of COVID-19 during a conversation with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi. A joint statement by US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We will also support a timely, transparent and evidence-based independent process for the next phase of the study on the origins of COVID-19 convened by the WHO, including in China, and to investigate epidemics of unknown origin in the future. “ Chinese “Bat Lady” receives special mention Meanwhile, China has nominated the Wuhan Institute of Virology for its most prestigious science award – Chinese Academy of Sciences 2021 in the category – Science and Technology Excellence Award. The nomination, according to the sources, is for his “work” during the COVID-19 pandemic. A description released by the Chinese Academy of Sciences said, “The research group has collectively completed the most comprehensive and systematic identification research on the etiology of COVID-19, and the results of the project have cast a important basis and technological platform for monitoring research on the origin, epidemiology and pathogenic mechanism of the COVID-19 virus, as well as research and development of drugs and vaccines. ‘ He further added: “It has provided key scientific and technological support for the prevention and control of epidemics. “ Not to mention that the country’s “batwoman” scientist Shi Zhengli, who heads animal research at the laboratory, also received a special mention from the committee.







