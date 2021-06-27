PM Narendra Modi – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

AHMEDABAD: Indo-Japanese friendship and partnership during COVID-19 crisis is more relevant to global stability and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and called for further strengthening of ties between the two countries .

The Prime Minister was speaking after having practically inaugurated a Japanese Zen garden and a Kaizen Academy installed in the premises of the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) here.

In his videoconference address, Modi said that the opening of the Zen Garden and the Kaizen Academy here “is a symbol of the spontaneity and modernity of relations between India and Japan.”

“The current Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, is a very direct person. Prime Minister Suga and I believe that during this COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the Indo-Japanese friendship and our partnership have become even more Relevant to global stability and prosperity Today, as we face several global challenges, it is the need of the hour that our friendship and our relations are strengthened day by day, ”said Modi.

He said that efforts such as the establishment of the Kaizen Academy are a beautiful reflection of this relationship.

“We also strongly believe in age-old cultural ties and a common vision for the future. On this basis, we have continuously strengthened our special strategic and global partnership over the years. For this, we also made a special agreement from “Japan Plus” (team of officials responsible for promoting larger Japanese investments in India) to PMO (Prime Minister’s Office), ”he said.

‘Zen-Kaizen’ at AMA seeks to showcase several elements of Japanese art, culture, landscape and architecture.

This is a joint effort of WADA’s Japan Information and Studies Center and the Indo-Japanese Friendship Association (IJFA), Gujarat, supported by the Hyogo International Association ( HIA), Japan, said a statement earlier.

Modi said the occasion of the launch of the Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy is a “symbol of the spontaneity and modernity of Indo-Japanese relations”.

The prime minister said he was confident it would further strengthen India-Japan relations, bringing citizens of both countries closer together.

“I wish the Kaizen Academy to spread the working culture of Japan to India and increase the business interactions between the two countries. We also need to give new energy to the efforts already underway in this direction. I am sure that our efforts will continue. like this, and India and Japan will together reach new heights of development, ”he said.

Speaking about former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Modi said relations between the two countries gained new momentum when Abe visited Gujarat.

He was very excited when work on the high-speed train (Mumbai-Ahmedabad) project started, the prime minister said.

“Even today, when I talk to him, he remembers his tour in Gujarat,” he said.

Modi also said that India and Japan are dedicated to external progress and prosperity, as much as the importance placed on internal peace and progress by the two countries.

He said that the Japanese zen garden is “a beautiful expression of this quest for peace, of this simplicity”.

Modi said that the peace, ease and simplicity that the Indian people have learned through yoga and spirituality for centuries, they will see a glimpse here.

“What is ‘Zen’ in Japan is ‘dhyan’ (meditation) in India,” he said.

“This is the meditation that Buddha gave to the world. And with regard to the concept of ‘Kaizen’, it is a living proof of the strength of our intentions in the present, of our willingness to move forward continuously,” did he declare. mentionned.

Modi said he would like the Kaizen Academy to promote Japan’s work culture in India and increase business interactions between the two countries.

“We need to give new energy to efforts that are already moving in this direction, such as the Indo-Japanese student exchange program between the University of Gujarat and Otemon Gakuin University in Osaka. This program has strengthened our relationship for more than five decades. It can be further expanded. Such partnerships can be made between the two countries and also between institutions, ”he said.

Modi also spoke about the relationship between Japan and Gujarat, and recalled that as Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time, he placed special emphasis on Kaizen in the state, which was then used in administrative training, the state education system as well as reforms. in the health department.

He said that after becoming prime minister he took the Kaizen experience to Delhi and started it at PMO and other central government departments.

“The affection of the Japanese, their style of work, their skills, their discipline have always had an influence. And that’s why every time I said that I wanted to create a mini-Japan in Gujarat, the main feeling was that every time the Japanese come to Gujarat, they should see the same warmth, the same belonging ”, a- he declared.

He said that Japan has joined as a partner country of the dynamic Gujarat Summit from the very beginning, and even today the largest delegation is from Japan.

“We are all pleased to see the confidence that Japan has placed in Gujarat, in the power of its people,” Modi said.

He said more than 135 Japanese companies are working in Gujarat, in industries such as automobiles, banking, construction and pharmaceuticals.

These companies also contribute to the skills development of young people in Gujarat, he added.