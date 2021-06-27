GOP Senator Mitt Romney on Former President Donald Trump’s Return to Rallies: “It’s Entertaining But It’s Not Real”





“Well, I think it’s important for every person to speak the truth and make it clear that the ‘big lie’ is exactly that,” the Utah Republican told CNN’s Jake Tapper on The State. Union “when asked if more Republicans should speak out about election lies.

“But I also think, frankly, Jake, that here in the United States, there’s a growing recognition that it’s kind of like WWF. It’s entertaining, but it’s not real. And I know people mean, yeah, they believe in the ‘big lie’ in some cases, but i think people recognize it’s a lot of spectacle and exhilaration. But it’s not going anywhere. The election is over. It was just … let’s move on. “

Sports entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment was known as World Wrestling Federation Entertainment until 2002 when it removed the “F” from its name. At a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Trump railed against Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzalez, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him in January and repeated lies that the election of 2020 were stolen from him without proof. Gonzalez, who has been censored by Ohio Republican Party leaders and has faced calls for his resignation following his impeachment vote, faces a main challenge from Max Miller, a former administration official Trump and campaign aide who has the endorsement of the former president. Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, is a frequent critic of Trump and one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict the 45th president in his second impeachment trial, and the only Republican senator to recognize him guilty during his first impeachment trial.

