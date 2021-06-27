Barr describes his breakup with Trump





Former Attorney General William Barr has categorically dismissed some of former President Donald Trump’s election fraud allegations as “*** bulls” in new interviews released in the Atlantic on Sunday.

My attitude was this: It was time to edit or close, Barr recalls at one point. If there was any evidence of fraud, I had no reason to suppress it. But my suspicion all along was that there was nothing there. They were all *** bulls.

The comment was part of several interviews Barr did this spring with Jonathan Karl of ABC News, who wrote the Atlantic article describing Barrs’ break with Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Trump lost that election to current President Biden, but had sought to subvert the will of voters by pushing a mix of conspiracy theories and outright lies claiming he had in fact won key states. Trump was clearly hoping that Barrs’ Justice Department would help him in this effort. Barr had been widely seen as a Trump loyalist, and the attorney general had drawn widespread criticism for his deployment of the Mueller report.

But Barr has instead publicly undermined false allegations of Trump’s election fraud. In a December 2020 interview with The Associated Press, Barr said to date we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.

Former President Donald Trump and former Attorney General William Barr in the Oval Office in May 2020 (AP / Evan Vucci)

Trump and his allies had made a number of discredited claims, including one that voting machines passed votes from Trump to Biden. (We realized early on that they were just bulls ***, Barr explained to Atlantic the idea that voting machines change votes.)

In the Atlantic, Barr said then-majority leader Mitch McConnell encouraged him to speak out on the election. Bill, I’m looking around, and you’re the only person who can, McConnell reportedly told Barr.

Trump was apparently furious with Barr for his comments to the PA.

How the fuck could you do this to me? Why did you say it? Trump told Barr during a White House meeting, according to Atlantic.

Because it’s true, Barr replied.

You must hate Trump. You must hate Trump, Trump continued.

During the tense White House meeting, Trump reportedly confronted Barr with a litany of complaints, ranging from lies about the election results to the conduct of the Justice Department during the campaign.

About two weeks later, Trump tweeted Barrs’ resignation letter, a substantial portion of which was devoted to praising the president.

I just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been very good, he has done a remarkable job! Trump tweeted. According to the letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.

