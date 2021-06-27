Medical Students Call on Premier Modi to Help Them Return to Chinese Universities | Bombay News





After months of online classes, Indian medical students at Chinese universities turned to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for help. In a letter to the prime minister on Saturday, the students called on the government to step in and start talks with the Chinese government to help bring the students back to their respective universities. We are 25,000 Indian students studying at Chinese universities who have been forced to participate in online courses in the past 17 months due to travel and visa restrictions. Our medical study requires a lot of practical and group work, but our entry into China and our respective universities has been banned for a year and a half and we are in pain every day, read the letter. According to the rules in China, MBBS students, after completing their five-year medical course, must immediately complete a 52-week physical internship at assigned hospitals to graduate. While first, second and third year MBBS students are currently taking online courses, final year students are at a loss because their internship can only be completed after the lockout restrictions are lifted. The worst part is that over the past few months, students from China and South Korea have been allowed to come back to campus and take classes offline while the rest of us struggle with the online course. Most of us missed hands-on classes that make up a big part of medical school, one student said on Twitter. A hashtag, #takeusbacktochina, has been trending on several social media groups for a few months now. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory in favor of international university students stranded in India due to the pandemic. The MEA issued a notice asking these students to write to its Office of Indian Affairs Abroad (OIA) about the difficulties in reaching their university. Indian students studying abroad who are stranded in India due to restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic and mobility issues can send their contact details i.e. email id and their cell phone number at OIA-II division by email: [email protected] and [email protected], the notice said on the official website. In recent months, students from across the state have reached out to the state government as well as the Center via social media, hoping to gain their attention. While many students wait for the temporary ban on international flights to be lifted so that they can travel to any destination of their choice, others have also shared their concern over their inability to access visas. Our request to Prime Minister Modi is that the government approach the Chinese government and lobby for the return of Indian students to China. We are prepared to follow any quarantine rules necessary in order to be accepted back into our universities, the letter said. CA students want to postpone the exam Approximately 6,000 Chartered Accountants (CA) students have contacted PM Narendra Modis’ office to find out about the upcoming CA exam which is scheduled to take place offline between July 5th and July 20th. The students asked PM Modi to lead the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to postpone these exams for a few weeks until all students are vaccinated. Since many were also assigned exam centers far away from their city of residence, the students also requested that the ICAI allow students to use their hall ticket as an e-pass to travel, considering restrictions.

