Pakistan to close border with Afghanistan in national interest if Taliban seize post-US withdrawal | World news





Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the country would close its national interest border with neighboring Afghanistan if the Taliban took control of the country after the withdrawal of US troops from the region ended.

We will have to close our border, we must safeguard our national interest, the Associated Press said, quoting Qureshi.

Qureshi claimed Pakistan has sheltered 3.5 million Afghan refugees over the years as the Taliban ravaged Afghanistan, but we can’t take more.

President Joe Biden announced in April that the United States would withdraw its troops stationed in Afghanistan by September 11. American forces had invaded the country following the attack on the Twin Towers of September 11, and Pakistan had joined the war on terrorism by providing assistance in exchange for American support. .

The admission of foreign ministers comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan told reporters Pakistan would close its border, the Durand Line, with Afghanistan if the Taliban tried to take over the country with their might. military.

what if [the] The Taliban are trying to seize Afghanistan by [the] military? Then we will close the border because now we can, because we have closed our border, which was previously [open], because Pakistan does not want to enter into conflict, number one. Second, we don’t want a new influx of refugees, Khan said.

The Durand Line between Pakistan and Afghanistan has become a contentious issue for both countries since Pakistan began closing it during Khan’s tenure. Afghanistan claims that this geopolitical border drawn by British colonial administrator Sir Henry Mortimer Durand in 1893 has no sacred character.

Pakistan, for its part, hopes that the 2,640-kilometer-long fenced barrier will deter an influx of ethnic Pashtun refugees into the country if the Taliban gain the upper hand. In 1989, after the Soviet Union withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, a bloody civilian car exploded in the country, forcing millions of Afghans through Pakistan. Khan and his government, fearing a similar wave of refugees following the US withdrawal, are racing against time to finish fencing his border in hopes of preventing history from repeating itself.

Khan criticized the decision to withdraw his troops, saying Pakistan’s influence over the Taliban had been diminished by the withdrawal of US troops. … the reason is that by the time the United States gave an exit date, the Taliban essentially claimed victory. They think they won the war. And so, therefore, our ability to influence them decreases as they feel stronger, ”he said.

