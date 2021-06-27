Politics
Furious patriots: China’s diplomatic metamorphosis backfires
BEIJING – For over a year they have stoked outrage against the West, but as Chinese diplomats “wolf warriors” are asked to calm their fury, they face an unexpected source of opposition: the nationalists at home.
Under fire from criticism in recent years on issues ranging from human rights violations to responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing has unleashed a new breed of diplomats who have come to be known as “wolf warriors” – a popular term for bellicose nationalism inspired by a Chinese blockbuster movie.
Foreign Ministry spokespersons and officials abroad have adopted a shrill and indignant tone to speak out loudly for the Communist-ruled country and even promote conspiracy theories or openly insult their foreign counterparts.
But in a sort of about-face, President Xi Jinping this month urged key political leaders to help cultivate a “reliable, admirable and respectable” international image in an effort to improve China’s soft power.
Officials and state media, he said, should help “tell the stories of China better.”
For some analysts, the comments signaled a growing realization that years of stoked nationalism at home have left Beijing with little room for more complex diplomatic maneuvers.
While the change shows a “wider awareness at the top of the party that China’s recent diplomatic strategy … has not been well received abroad, including among potential allies,” said Florian Schneider, director of the Leiden Asia Center in the Netherlands, the new approach requires a delicate balance.
“The Chinese leadership has kind of put themselves in a trap. On the one hand, they promised the world a gentle and benevolent China, on the other, they promised the national public a strong and assertive China.
‘Traitors’
Civil servants and intellectuals calling for more subtle messages have faced a nationalist retreat, leaving them torn between their national and international audiences.
Weibo’s “patriotic” influencers turned against prominent Chinese intellectuals who participated in a Japanese government-sponsored study exchange program in June, calling them “traitors” for accepting Japanese money and wrote positively about the country.
Beijing ultimately stepped in, calling the program a way to “build trust and deepen friendship” – in stark contrast to Weibo users who called one writer an “unfriendly Japanese dog race.”
The online campaign against the swap program coincided with a visit by US senators to the democratic island of Taiwan to donate coronavirus vaccines, to which the Foreign Office issued an unusually soft rebuke that prompted contempt for nationalist trolls on the Internet.
“Why don’t we shoot them down, they’ve violated our airspace!” wrote an enraged Weibo user, a sentiment shared by a number of other users.
“So weak and incompetent,” lamented another.
Beijing has often encouraged nationalism when appropriate, including online campaigns that erupted this year to boycott foreign clothing brands that have made claims about avoiding cotton from Xinjiang in China, due to allegations of forced labor.
But even some of China’s most outspoken apologists have admitted that toned down rhetoric would better suit the country’s claimed great power status.
Hu Xijin, editor of the nationalist tabloid Global Times, wrote last month that government social media accounts should “carry the banner of humanitarianism” after a Weibo account operated by the Communist Party published an mocking comparison between a Chinese rocket launch and COVID cremation. -19 victims in India.
“Sometimes that ‘wolf warrior’ feeling can get out of hand,” Jonathan Hassid, professor of political science at Iowa State University, told AFP.
“[But] if China tries to soften its image, the patriots at home will be furious. If he plays patriots, the world community reacts negatively. “
Conflicting objectives
A change of tone is not the same as a change of approach.
Beijing enacted a law in mid-June that will allow it to retaliate against companies that comply with foreign sanctions, and has stepped up incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.
China also made headlines this week after a Beijing-imposed national security law was used to crush a popular Hong Kong tabloid that offered unwavering support for the city’s pro-democracy movement.
Senior executives at the newspaper were arrested, along with owner Jimmy Lai.
Adam Ni, an analyst at the China Policy Center in Canberra, said Beijing was grappling with goals “in tension with each other.”
“Beijing wants a better international image,” he told AFP.
“But domestic political drivers, along with the need to assert his interests, mean that he will continue to take steps in the opposite direction.” – AFP
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]