Trump stirs up election fraud allegations in Montana, a state he won





The rally was Trump’s first since leaving office. He has defended offers to undermine last year’s election based on unsubstantiated fraud allegations. He even questioned the legitimacy of the results in Montana, a state he comfortably won. See more stories on the Insider business page.

In his first rally since leaving office, former President Donald Trump questioned the integrity of last year’s presidential vote vote in Montana, a state he comfortably has win.

Since losing last year’s election to Joe Biden, Trump has relentlessly questioned the legitimacy of the vote, pushing baseless conspiracy theories that it was corrected by Democrats.

He focused much of his rage on states he narrowly lost, most notably Georgia and Arizona. But at the rally in Ohio on Saturday night, he suggested that elections in Montana, a state he won overall with 56.9% of the vote against 40% for Biden, may also have been tainted.

“In Montana, over 6% of a certain county’s mail-in ballots are missing, evidence to prove they were legitimate or not. They lack all of that evidence. Think about it, Montana, lots of ballots Where By the way, do you have the mail-in ballots? ”the former president told supporters.

The former president’s decision to target Montana for criticism has puzzled observers.

“I don’t remember any of those ‘irregularities’ from my coverage of the 2020 Montana election. Remember, Donald Trump won the state by 16 points. Plus, according to the former secretary of Republican state, the election was certifiable, “tweeted KHQ reporter Bradley Warren.

Trump may have been referring to allegations by GOP state representative Brad Tschida of irregularities in postal voting in Missoula County, MT in last year’s election. Missoula is one of the counties where Democrats have won.

County election officials dismissed Tschida’s claims as baseless and “unnecessarily eroding voter confidence in local elections” in an April letter to the Montana Secretary of State refuting the claims.

“They are doing nothing more than inserting partisan rhetoric built on refuted claims from other states,” officials note.

Trump, in his speech, went on to praise states where GOP-controlled state legislatures, such as Arizona, launched audits of last year’s election. The Arizona audit has been denounced by critics and state election officials as a partisan attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the election.

On Friday, the former president threatened to back offers to overthrow the Wisconsin GOP leadership if they did not back a similar election audit to Arizona.

