“There is no protection against the incompetence of the tyrant Boris Johnson” – Kevin Maguire





When the real problem is Boris Johnson’s blatant incompetence and lack of judgment, hypocritical cheater Matt Hancock was another of the Prime Minister’s human shields. Standing by his rule-breaking Health Secretary, just like he did with Barnard Castle eye-exam pilot Dominic Cummings, Johnson displayed toxic arrogance. And when enough people have their eyes peeled on an immoral tyrant who dominates him and exempts his privileged regime from the standards the masses are instructed to obey, Johnson will be swept from power by a great British revolution. Hancock, like Cummings before him, should have been sacked on the spot. Instead, the scolding Cabinet minister traveled to Checkers to resign, leaving the government, his wife and children behind.





(Image: Getty Images)

Johnson has insulted 150,000 Covid deaths by praising a lieutenant who failed to keep his hands, face and space from a married assistant while giving a lecture against casual sex. The Prime Minister’s gutter standards are why the dishonorable Robert Jenrick, bully Priti Patel and utterly useless Gavin Williamson survive in a cabinet of nodding dogs. Still, the loss of Hancock after No.10 graciously declared Johnson considered the matter to be closed was when the Prime Minister’s influence peaked. Announcing Johnson’s downfall would be premature, send a moving van a bit sooner. But when we look back on the reign of the cynical manipulator, I suspect the Hancock affair will be a turning point. The PM is no longer able to defy the rules of politics. Photos of kissing in a Whitehall office sparked lingering resentment. Johnson prospered by cheating on certain people all the time and everyone from time to time. Not all people are ready to be fooled all the time. Suddenly the PM is deadly.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos