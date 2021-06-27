“I hope PM Modi’s tweet helps my community”





Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Expressing joy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated his efforts to run a floating ambulance service in Srinagar’s Dal Lake amid COVID-19, houseboat owner Tariq Ahmad Patloo said his community had been ignored for a long time and hoped the praise will help them. “I’m happy with his (PM Modi) appreciation. I would be happier if it benefited my community which has been ignored by everyone for a long time. I’m not working for the appreciation. If the PM wants to help us, then it should help our community, ”Tariq told ANI. “I am proud of my work. This industry is suffering and I hope Prime Minister Modi’s tweet will help my community,” he added. During “Mann Ki Baat” speech today, Prime Minister Modi mentioned Tariq Ahmad Patloo for the latter’s efforts to manage a floating ambulance service in Dal Lake. Tariq further said his services are available to everyone and added that he will pick up COVID-19 patients himself and put them on the boat. Speaking of the equipment, he informed that the boat has an oxygen concentrator, a bottle, a stretcher, a bed, a wheelchair and a first aid kit. “Many NGOs have come forward. I haven’t received any financial support from them, I just want equipment. I want to improve the boat. The steering is aft, I want to move it forward. “said the boatman. . Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi said: “There are many people in our country who have come forward and worked to help the doctors. I have heard of such an attempt from Srinagar. Here, A boat ambulance service has been started at Dal Lake This service was started by Tariq Ahmad Patloo of Srinagar, who owns a barge, this ambulance, and continuous announcements of the ambulance are made by him. The effort is for people to wear a mask and also take other necessary precautions, ”he added. (ANI)

