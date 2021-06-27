Mufti Azizur Rehman should receive exemplary punishment: Tahir Ashrafi – Pakistan





The prime minister’s special assistant on religious harmony, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, said on Sunday that former JUI-F chief and cleric Mufti Azizur Rehman, accused of sexually assaulting one of his students, should receive exemplary punishment.

Addressing a press conference, Ashrafi said child abuse is a crime, whether it occurs in a madressah, college or university, and called for public sanctions for those convicted of sexual abuse and sexual abuse.

Rehman was arrested at a house in Mianwali on June 20 after a disturbing video clip showing the cleric allegedly sexually assaulting one of his students was circulated widely on social media. He went into hiding after the Lahore police registered a complaint against him, but was subsequently apprehended along with his sons.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani, after the cleric was arrested, said the police would consider him a “test case”.

In his statement, Ashrafi, who was surrounded by other religious scholars, also said that the ulemas fully support Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent statement regarding women’s clothing and hijab.

The Prime Minister’s controversial remarks in a recent interview on HBO, in which he said that if a woman wears very little clothing it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots, had triggered many criticism from civil society and political circles, who accused him of blaming the victims and equating women’s clothing with an increase in rape cases.

Ashrafi said Islam was the protector of women’s rights and insisted that the prime minister’s remarks regarding women’s clothing were “legal and in accordance with the Holy Quran and the Sunnah.”

He said the prime minister’s comments were targeted by certain elements for “political reasons,” adding that the Qur’an’s instructions regarding the hijab also applied to men whom they should keep their eyes down.

Ashrafi said the government should set up a hotline to register secret complaints about child sexual abuse. He suggested that public sanctions be imposed by creating special courts to prevent cases of child abuse.

He added that photos of offenders who abused children or women should be shown on TV stations and published in newspapers. He also called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan to impose public and immediate sentences on these culprits.

He urged parents to educate their children on how they should react and how they should seek help if someone tries to abuse them.

To a question, Ashrafi said religious scholars across the country were with the government on the issue of keeping Muharram. The prime minister ordered the extension of peace committees for Muharram, he added.

Ashraf said a committee was working on a proposal to amend the Waqf Property Law and added that there were some elements that were making politics on the Waqf Property Council issue.

We are the guardians of mosques and madressahs and no one can scare us, he said at the press conference, noting that the police had not visited any mosque or madressah during the three years of the PTI government. .

Speaking about media regulation, SAPM stressed the need for a mechanism to filter out what it called negative content. We are not against modern media, but there should be some filtering system for the content being broadcast there, he said, adding that mobile phone technology has its own problems and is also spreading “the obscenity”.

Regarding the decision not to allow the United States to establish bases in the country, Ashrafi said the government has represented public sentiment through the decision. He said Pakistan had always helped the Afghan people and was a facilitator for peace in Afghanistan, but the problems were created by the “Afghan people and political parties”.

He urged the media not to create “suspicion” about the Madressahs agenda, saying the job of the Muttahida Ulema Boards was only to stop anarchist material. He insisted that no restrictions would be placed on the teaching of science subjects in seminars.

