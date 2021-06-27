Punjab government approves landmark Rs 560 billion development budget – Pakistan





Dr Firdous said former rulers ruthlessly plundered the riches of nations

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – The Punjab’s Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said the government of Punjab has approved a historic development budget of Rs. 560 billion which will turn out to be useful for development projects across the province.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot on Sunday, she congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Pakistan allies Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for approving the historic budget.

SACM said the opposition, which feels proud of bridges, subway trains and commissioned projects, had not been a supporter of the social sector in the past.

Dr Firdous said the former rulers ruthlessly plundered the nation’s wealth and already made the policy of their personal gain by setting aside national interests.

She said the PTI government’s manifesto was to pay special attention to health and education facilities as well as development work. She said that billions of rupees had been allocated in this budget to people deprived of health facilities and that the government had laid the foundation for Riasat-e-Madina by allocating a budget for health.

Dr Firdous said the government was using all its resources to provide quality health services. She said that in this budget, funds have been allocated to establish a university in each district which will provide higher education opportunities to the people.

She said Punjab’s Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar rejected all cutting motions and passed the budget favorable to people, farmers and workers by majority. In addition, a special development package of Rs. 184 billion has been approved for residents of southern Punjab, she added.

SACM indicated that a separate unit had been set up and would be headed by the Chief Secretary for monitoring and proper use of the budget. She added that in September, public welfare projects will be on the ground and will be overseen by the Chief Minister of Punjab himself.

SACM said the foundations were being laid for the development and prosperity of rural areas. An industrial zone will be set up to turn the industrial wheel, she said.

“Through CM Portal, we will provide employment opportunities and zero rate business loans and the wheel of the economy will move faster with this initiative,” SACM said.

Dr Firdous said that a sports complex would be built in each neighborhood for healthy activities for young people. She said that a special sports complex will be built in her constituency for the promotion of women’s sport.

