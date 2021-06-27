Prince Charles and Prince William are not interested in the Boris 200 million Brexit flagship | Royal | New





And with a dispute over the cost continuing to simmer, the senior Royals are unlikely to use the ship, announced last month, for family trips either. A source close to the Royal Household said that neither the Prince of Wales nor the Duke of Cambridge cared much about what Downing Street calls a ‘national beacon’ to replace the Royal Yacht Britannia, scrapped in 1997.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reportedly refusing to foot the bill for the project, and the defense ministry and business and commerce departments are also reportedly reluctant. Inter-departmental feuds made Charles and William even less eager to get involved. The insider told the Sunday Times: “No one wants this ship at the palace.

“Charles doesn’t want it. William is not interested in it. He has no interest in naval matters. “All this controversy only turns them off even more. “ The source added: “Are they going to embark to promote trade if they are in the area? Of course. JUSTIN: Kim Jong-un health crisis – ’emaciated’ NK leader sparks panic

They explained, “The people from the Ministry of Defense ask No.10, ‘What do you want us to throw away to pay for it? “They’re threatening to cut down another surface ship or F-35 jets. “Boris is furious about all of this. He likes the plan. Mr Johnson wants to use the ship to promote trade deals and more generally, his ambitious vision of ‘Global Britain’.

Other political sources say Mr Johnson has been told on several occasions that the plan was “a disaster in the making”. Unveiling his plans last year, the Prime Minister said: “This new national flagship will be the first of its kind in the world, reflecting the UK’s burgeoning status as a great independent maritime trading nation. “Every aspect of the ship, from its construction to the businesses it presents on board, will represent and promote the best of the British – a clear and powerful symbol of our commitment to be an active player on the world stage.” However, The Sunday Times has claimed that Queen Elizabeth is opposed to any idea of ​​naming the ship after her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.

A high-ranking royal source suggested that it was considered a symbol “too large” to be used by the monarchy in the modern age. “It’s not something we asked for.” A separate source from the Palace added: “This is a government decision. “Buckingham Palace was not involved in the decision, but we respect it.”







