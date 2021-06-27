Indo-Japanese friendship deepens during Covid: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined the strengthening of the special strategic and global partnership with Japan. Informing about the Japan Plus mechanism within the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister explained his agreement with the current Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugathat in this period of the Covid pandemic where the Indo-Japanese friendship has become even most important for global stability and prosperity. “The current challenges demand that our friendship and our partnership become even deeper,” said the Prime Minister during the inauguration of a Zen garden and a Kaizen academy at WADA. , Ahmedabad by videoconference. Modi also called for greater dissemination of Kaizen and Japanese work culture in India and called for more focus on India-Japan business interactions. modernity of Indo-Japanese relations, the Prime Minister thanked the leaders of the prefecture of Hyogo, in particular the Governor Toshizo Ido and the international association Hyogo for their contribution to the creation of the Zen Garden and the Kaizen Academy. He also praised the Indo-Japanese Friendship Association of Gujarat for giving new energy to Indo-Japanese relations. Indian ‘Dhyan’, the prime minister insisted on the emphasis on internal peace as well as the external progress and growth of the two cultures. The Indians will find in this Zen garden the same peace, the same balance and the same simplicity, which they have experienced in yoga through the ages. Buddha gave this ‘Dhyan’ this enlightenment to the world, the prime minister said. Likewise, he emphasized the external and internal meanings of Kaizen which emphasizes not only “improvement” but “continuous improvement”. The Prime Minister recalled that as Chief Minister, he implemented Kaizen in the administration of Gujarat. “It was introduced in administrative training in Gujarat in 2004 and a special training camp was organized for senior officials in 2005. Continuous improvement was reflected in the refinement of the processes, leading to a positive impact on the governance. ”Continuing with the importance of governance in national progress, the Prime Minister informed that after becoming Prime Minister, he brought his Kaizen-related experience of Gujarat to PMO and other departments of the central government. This has led to the simplification of processes and the optimization of office space, Modi said. “Kaizen is used in many departments, institutions and programs of central government, said the prime minister.” The prime minister also expressed the desire to create a model of schools in Gujarat based on the school system in Japan. He emphasized his appreciation for the mix of modernity and moral values ​​in the Japanese school system and recalled his visit to Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo.

