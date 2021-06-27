Nunes and House Republicans Investigate China’s Efforts to Influence U.S. Businesses

reevin Nunes and his Republican colleagues on the House Intelligence Committee are investigating China’s efforts to manipulate and coerce US companies and warn that Beijing has launched a campaign of malicious influence across a wide range of US economic sectors.

House Republicans on the Intelligence Committee have drawn “preliminary conclusions” and warn that US companies are being manipulated to help Beijing implement its anti-US agenda.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing’s strategic goal of becoming the dominant global economic and military leader by 2049 largely depends on gaining national power in multiple fields: military, technology, diplomacy and information. , read a document on the GOP House Intelligence investigation obtained by the Washington Examiner. The Chinese government’s grip on business is a powerful platform for malicious influence. Beijing’s control over Chinese industry and investment enables the acquisition, transfer, and theft of U.S. innovation, technology, and intellectual property.

China is working aggressively to influence and shape events and public opinion in order to undermine U.S. national and economic security, according to the document. American companies often help China carry out its dangerous agenda, whether knowingly or not, he said. A key method, according to the document, is to induce or coerce collaboration with U.S. entities to acquire intellectual property and technology.

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee said they were examining China’s influence in a wide range of economic sectors, including pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, agriculture, entertainment, media, finance, sports and technology. They intend to probe how vulnerable key US companies are to Chinese theft, what companies are doing to protect their technology from theft, how and why China is influencing US companies, and the vulnerability caused by the role of China in the US supply chain.

Nunes publicly announced the China investigation in a interview with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News.

We’ve actually been building this investigation for some time, and the areas we were going to look at are quite broad and of great concern and the American people should be concerned. It’s not just the things you’ve heard of, like sports and entertainment. There are also sectors of the economy like technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, said the Republican of California. So we were going to look, we were going to start with a dozen American entities that were probably going to investigate, reach about four dozen by the end and report to those companies this week. Hopefully they will participate in this investigation because Republicans here in Congress, in order to have real oversight, we have to be able to get into the weeds to really understand what these supply chain concerns are.

Nunes added: Should these companies really rely on supply chains and Chinese influence, and what does that do for the United States of America? It could, I think, really put us at risk for national security in fact, I know it is.

There is growing concern about Chinese influence in the United States, with a few recent examples highlighting the problem.

Nike CEO John Donahoe raised his eyebrows on an earnings call Thursday when he said his company was from China and for China. The cheeky statement came as he defended the sneaker company’s activities in China despite the country’s human rights violations against the Uyghur population.

TikTok, seen as a national security threat by the Trump administration, selected as CEO in April a man who has held senior positions in Chinese companies blacklisted by the United States for security concerns and Chinese military ties. Shouzi Chew, who was previously the chief financial officer of Beijing-based ByteDance (which owns TikTok), will simultaneously be managing director of TikTok, further strengthening the Chinese parent company’s influence over the hugely popular social media app.

House Republicans say U.S. companies are being manipulated and / or coerced into sharing key technologies with China and receiving advice and direction from Chinese authorities to influence business operations. U.S. banks are investing heavily in China even as Chinese companies exploit U.S. financial markets to raise funds and bolster their international credibility, according to the preliminary report.

House Republicans have also said the Chinese Communist Party is influencing U.S. industrial and financial leaders to pressure local, state and federal executives and legislatures to take action that benefits Beijing. Threats to cancel contracts or withdraw access to Chinese markets are used to suppress negative comments, and Beijing regularly uses its influence to influence coverage of China by US media and entertainment organizations, they said. declared.

The report also says that the reliance of U.S. companies on China for supplies makes them vulnerable to pressure and that China knows its position in the U.S. supply chain could be exploited to compromise states’ national security. -United.

Then-attorney general William Barr delivered a speech last June condemning China for its actions at home and abroad and accusing Hollywood, Big Tech and other American companies of bowing down to Beijing.

Justice Department and U.S. intelligence agencies believe Chinese communications firm Huawei and other Chinese firms are working hand-in-hand with Beijing, potentially giving the country’s surveillance state access to hardware and networks of the whole world. In February 2020, the DOJ unveiled a substitute indictment of its charges 2019 against Huawei, accusing it of racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets.

The Federal Communications Commission has declared Huawei a threat to national security and denied it access to federal funding.

The DOJ initiative in China, launched in 2018, shone the spotlight on the coordinated efforts of the CCPs to steal research and technology from academic institutions across the country, with prosecutors making aggressive efforts in recent years to suppress Chinese malign influence in the United States. universities and focusing on eliminating academics hiding their links with the People’s Liberation Army or the Chinas Thousand Talents program.

Last summer, the Defense Department released a list of nearly two dozen companies operating in America that the Pentagon says are linked to the People’s Liberation Army.

the Washington Examiner also recently detailed how the Chinese investment firm in which Hunter Biden continues to have a 10% stake invested in CCP-related companies that the United States has sanctioned.