Another shade of gray: Hindu editorial on keeping Pakistan on FATF list





As Pakistan remains on FATF list, India must push for justice in cross-border terrorist attacks

Pakistan’s hopes of no longer being on the gray list of financial action groups were dashed again as the 39-member group decided to keep it on the list and even add other tasks. In the end, Pakistan missed the mark by a crucial action point out of 27 deemed insufficient to prosecute top leaders of terrorist groups banned by the UN. The FATF works closely with the United Nations Security Council Terrorist Group Lists as it assesses countries on their efforts in the fight against money laundering / terrorist financing (AML / CFT); Pakistan’s failure to convict JeM leader Masood Azhar and others seemed to tip the scales against it. The Pakistani government has publicly protested the move, pointing out that many countries that had largely completed the action plans handed to them have been written off in the past. Pakistan, which was on the FATF’s increased watchlists from 2009 to 2015, was graylisted in 2015 in the same way (before it was re-listed in 2018). Predictably, Pakistani leaders have lashed out at India for pushing to keep it on the list, while others have suggested the decision stems from a refusal to allow the United States to use its bases after the withdrawal of the Americas from Afghanistan. During the FATF hearings, Imran Khan’s government said it had introduced and amended terrorist financing laws, which have allowed the prosecution of more than 30 UN proscribed leaders and their associates for financing the terrorism. terrorism. While it is not clear how many of them are actually serving prison terms, the convictions and prison terms between 15 and 30 years constitute a break from the past, when Pakistani authorities held these leaders under custody. international pressure and then released them. By making this the sticking point, the FATF, which works on the principle of mutual respect, has made it clear that Pakistan must complete the prosecution of all outlawed leaders of groups, including LeT, JeM, al-Qaeda. and the Taliban. Adding six more items to the list on amending its law on money laundering and cracking down on other companies involved in money laundering and terrorist financing, the FATF has indicated that Pakistan could stay on. the gray list for at least one to two years.

For India, keeping Pakistan on the list is some comfort, even as it expects real justice to be done to the leaders of groups such as the LeT and JeM for the attacks, including Mumbai on 11/26, the Parliament (2001), Pathankot and Pulwama, and not just terrorist financing. However, the FATF’s processes, which have rightly taken a hard line in Pakistan’s case, must be checked for overbreadth, as India faces its Mutual Evaluation Report, which has been delayed in due to the pandemic. New Delhi should expect Pakistan to push for a critical investigation of India’s AML / CFT regime, and with the FATF announcing a new focus on far-right terrorism (REG), it is clear that there will be more political aspects to its control of countries in the future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos