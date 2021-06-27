China-Australia trade booms despite threats of trade war

Do you remember the 14 grievances from last year? China has given Australia a long list of reasons it is very upset. We have, for example, banned the Chinese company Huawei from our 5G network and denounced human rights violations in Xinjiang province.

“If you make China the enemy, China will be the enemy,” said a Chinese diplomat.

China was also furious that we called for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. So they started a trade dispute, completely ignoring the fact that we signed a very friendly free trade agreement with them not that long ago. Beef, wine and barley were targeted.

So how is it going for China? Are they really delivering a big commercial attack on us? Question of fact, no.

As the following chart shows, Australian merchandise imports to China are skyrocketing to new record levels. In May 2021, they ordered, accepted and paid for $ 16.5 billion in cheeky Australian exports. A recording!

They speak loudly. But when it comes to the crisis, they buy what we are selling. A lot.

Of course, some industries have been affected. Australian beef sales to China are down 50 percent from a year ago, for example. If you don’t hear beef producers complaining too much, it’s because beef prices are high. Despite the downfall of a big customer, they can still get great prices on their meat.

Wine growers have more reason to worry, as wine sales in China fell 96% in the four months from December last year to March this year, compared to the same period 12 months earlier. But we are helping to compensate by exporting more to the UK, US and Canada. Sales of Aussie Wine in Hong Kong have increased by 55% and those in South Korea by 72% in the past year.

Australia’s coal exports have also fallen by about half from their peak, in part because China has turned its back on Australian coal.

You might think everything in Australia is made in China, but we actually have a substantial trade surplus with China. They buy a lot more from us than we do from them.

What motivates him are raw materials. Iron ore in particular. This is sold in huge volumes, and at the moment it costs a high price. China might want to give up our iron ore, but right now it can’t.

Australia sold $ 19 billion worth of iron ore and related products in May alone, and much of it went to China. This $ 19 billion is flowing into the Australian economy and helping to support our jobs and our incomes.

China is in a situation where it can hurt some Australian industries, but still supports the Australian economy as a whole.

The relationship

Australia’s relations with China were pretty good just a few years ago. But since Chinese President Xi changed the rules to make it impossible to impeach him as president, the relationship has changed. China is now angrier on the world stage. Other countries are inspired to stand up to them.

The outgoing head of Australia’s foreign ministry recently delivered a big setback to China, using her farewell speech to label the country “fragile” and “insecure.”

Many Australians fear that we are drawn into war with China. According to a recent Lowy Institute poll, Australians suddenly see China as a security threat, as the following graph shows. And when asked whether we should side with the US or China in the event of war against Taiwan, a majority of Australians said we should stay neutral.

The irony of China’s recent actions in banning trade in certain Australian products is that it has shown us that we can diversify our trading relationship. In the meantime, they seem unable or unwilling to diversify their imports of iron ore. Do we have the upper hand?

Of course, the balance of power is obviously in favor of a larger country, one with fifty times as many inhabitants, and a much larger economy. We are the small fry in this relationship with China. But their recent attempts to act tough are not going very well, and there are even reports of countries boycotting the Winter Olympics from China in 2022.

Sending people a list of your grievances is actually a dumb way to deal with relationships when you want to buy their iron ore and you want them to come to your Olympics. Hopefully China soon realizes this and decides it’s time to be – if not friends – at least respectful partners again.

Jason Murphy is an economist | @jasemurphy. He is the author of the book Incentivology.