Politics
Boris Johnson tells Matt Hancock “you should be proud of what you have accomplished” after calling it “unnecessary” in the text
BORIS Johnson told Matt Hancock he “should be proud of what he has accomplished” – although he described it as “unnecessary” in one text.
The disgraced health secretary left his post on Saturday, a day after apologizing for breaking social distancing rules while having an affair with a senior assistant.
In a resignation letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Hancock said the government “owes it to the people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we let them down.”
In response, Mr Johnson said he was sorry to receive his resignation.
He added that he should “step down from office very proud of what you have accomplished not only in the fight against the pandemic, but even before Covid-19 hit us”.
A Downing Street source said: “Boris reluctantly accepted the resignation. It was really Matts’ decision.”
His praise comes days after he called Mr Hancock “totally desperate” in the WhatsApps bombshell posted by former No10 assistant Dominic Cummings.
It comes as …
- Matt Hancock announced his resignation almost 48 hours after his affair with his assistant was revealed
- The health secretary told his wife he was leaving her when the case came to light
- Gina Coladangelo stepped down from Health Ministry board after Hancock affair
- Read Matt Hancock’s Resignation Letter in Full
- Sajid Javid will be the new Secretary of Health
Mr Cummings posted a 7,000 word blog post crammed with explosive screenshots of texts with the Prime Minister.
Former ally of Boris Johnson, he shared his private remarks with the PM at the height of the Covid crisis.
Mr Johnson called Matt Hancock “totally desperate” and wanted to replace him with Michael Gove, according to explosive WhatsApp messages.
Mr Cummings posted a series of screenshots allegedly showing exchanges between himself and the Prime Minister to fight what he called “lies” from No.10.
It aimed to expose his former boss’s apparent frustration with the Health Secretary.
Mr Cummings described the Cabinet Office as a “total show” during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson chose not to challenge their legitimacy.
On April 27, 2020, Mr Johnson apparently sent a message to the No.10 boss calling the supply of PPE a “disaster.”
And the Prime Minister has come under pressure after the embarrassing video was revealed of Mr Hancock kissing Gina Coladangelo and groping her butt.
Shocking footage showed Mr Hancock, who is married with children, and senior assistant Gina Coladangelo – also married with children – passionately kissing in a Ministry of Health office.
Matt Hancock’s statement in full
“I am writing to resign from my post as Secretary of State for Health and Welfare. We have worked so hard as a country to fight the pandemic. The last thing I want is my life private sector distracts attention from the determined objective that takes us out of this crisis.
I would like to reiterate my apologies for breaking the guidelines and apologize to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need to be with my kids right now.
We owe it to the people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we let them down like I did by breaking guidelines.
The NHS is the best gift a nation has ever given itself, and the dedication and courage of NHS staff and the tireless work of departmental officials is something we should all be proud of.
We haven’t made all the right decisions, but I know people understand how difficult it is to face the unknown, which makes the trade-offs between freedom, prosperity and health that we have difficult. been faced.
I am so proud that Britain averted the disaster of an overwhelmed NHS and that, through foresight and brilliant science, we led the world in the vaccination effort, so we are on the verge of ‘a return to normality.
The reforms we have initiated in the health care system will ensure that it will continue to provide even better care to people for years to come.
We are building a better NHS that uses technology and data smarter, forming a new UK health security agency, making positive changes in mental health care and will solve welfare problems once and for all.
On several occasions I have stepped onto the podium in Downing Street and thanked the team – my own team, the NHS, the volunteers, the armed services, our pharmacists, our GPs, the pharmaceutical industry and the entire British publication who have made such sacrifices to help others. . These thanks are sincere and I must therefore resign.
It has been the honor of my life to serve in your cabinet as Secretary of State and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished.
I will of course continue to support you in any way I can from the back seats, and I want to thank you for your unwavering support, leadership and optimism, especially as we have worked together to overcome this terrible disease. “
The Sun exclusively revealed that the CCTV footage was taken on May 6, 2021.
This was 11 days before Covid’s lockdown rules were relaxed to allow hugs and other physical contact with people outside their own homes.
Mr Hancock’s resignation letter stated that it had been “the honor of my life” to serve as Secretary of Health.
Within minutes of his announcement, it was reported that Coladangelo was “stepping down from his post on the board of directors of the Department of Health,” tweeted Tim Shipman, political editor of the Sunday Times.
Mr Hancock’s letter to Mr Johnson also states: “I am writing to step down as Secretary of State for Health and Social Affairs. We have worked so hard as a country to fight the pandemic.
“The last thing I want is my private life to distract from the definite purpose that is getting us out of this crisis.
“I want to reiterate my apologies for breaking the guidelines, and I apologize to my family and loved ones for putting them through this.
“I also need to be with my kids right now.”
Sky News political editor Beth Rigby tweeted tonight that she was “told Hancock left his wife for Gina Coladangelo.
“Friends of the former health secretary say his relationship with Gina is ‘recent but serious’.”
She did not reveal its source.
