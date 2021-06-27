Turkish police celebrate LGBT pride parade in Istanbul





Turkey’s ruling far-right party, known for its frequent homophobic remarks, on Saturday sent its police to attack a peaceful LGBT pride parade in Istanbul. The Turkish government has grown increasingly authoritarian and hostile to gay rights, denigrating activists over the years. Government officials accused gay rights activists of being “deviants” and the ruling AKP party, which has roots in the Muslim Brotherhood, has frequently promoted hate speech against gay people. Turkey’s future belonged to right-wing Islamist youth, not “LGBT youth,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech in February. The AKP suppressed and suppressed gay rights and Pride Month for a decade as part of an increasingly authoritarian agenda. Headlines from 2006 said gay rights were moving in a positive direction towards equality, but gay rights activists are now being beaten by police. Journalists have been arrested and jailed to a level that makes Turkey the world’s largest jailer of journalists, according to Amnesty International, PEN and other groups. In photos which activists say depict the murder of George Floyd in the United States, Istanbul police appeared to put their knee on photojournalist Bulent Kilic’s neck as they detained him. Police harassed people in restaurants and anyone filming their attacks on pride protesters on Saturday. Nonetheless, several thousand Turkish activists took to the streets and braved police attacks. Turkish police feel unpunished for attacking journalists from organizations such as AFP, as Ankara has for years enjoyed close ties with NATO, Western governments and human rights groups, as well as ‘with think tanks in Washington, to prevent criticism of his policies. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} Kenneth Roth, the head of the NGO Human Rights Watch, tweeted criticism of Hungary’s anti-LGBT laws, but did not mention Ankara’s attacks on journalists and the pride events. This is just one example of the incredible lack of criticism of Turkey’s actions by major human rights groups. There also appears to be a lack of coverage of the crackdown among the mainstream Western media, some of which often appear to whitewash Ankara’s crimes or take regime-funded trips to cover areas of Syria illegally occupied by Turkey. The crackdown in Turkey, attacks on photojournalists from major news networks and the Pride Month assault appear to lack coverage around the world. It is not clear how Ankara is able to silence the media and human rights groups. When the media is silenced in Hong Kong, this is major news. When Hungary has anti-LGBT laws, it makes the headlines. But when it happens in Istanbul or Ankara, it’s not covered. Turkey is a member of NATO and is said to be held to high standards as a member of the alliance and as a government that sought to strengthen its ties with the EU, and possibly even become a member. Still, the headlines of the attack on gay rights protesters were tame at best, claiming that police “cut off pride parade with tear gas” – not exactly a full description of what really happened. past.







