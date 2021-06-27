PM Narendra Modi greets Uttar Pradesh Olympic athletes in Tokyo Priyanka Goswami and Shivpal Singh in “Mann Ki Baat”





Lucknow, June 27:Praising the struggle and sustained efforts of Priyanka Goswami and Shivpal Singh of Uttar Pradesh who recently qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the whole country to boost their enthusiasm and praise their spirit as an inspiration to all during his Mann Ki Baat Sunday program. While referring to the athletes who will compete in the Tokyo Games from July 23 to August 8 in the Japanese capital, the Prime Minister chose the life stories of walker Priyanka Goswami and javelin thrower Shivpal Singh and gave them a special mention. by saluting their determination and perseverance while addressing the nation. Muzaffarnagars Goswami, who would compete in the 20 km walk, comes from a humble background. Her father works as a bus driver. “As a child, Priyanka loved the bag given to the medalists. It was this fascination that led her to participate in the running competition for the first time. Today, she is a great champion,” said Modi. .Highlights from the 78th edition of Mann Ki Baat: Here are the main takeaways from the PM Narendra Modis radio program. Highlighting the constant efforts of Varanasi-born javelin thrower Shivpal Singh, the prime minister said that Shivpal’s entire family has been associated with the game. His father, uncle and brother are all proficient in the javelin throw. His commitment and emotional attachment to the sport, as it is part of his family tradition, qualified him for the mega event, the prime minister added. Urging people to cheer on the athletes, the prime minister also said all athletes have endured years of hard work and the country should support them without putting pressure on them at the Tokyo Games next month.2021 International Olympic Day Quiz: PM Narendra Modi asks to take the Road to Tokyo 2020 quiz on mygov.in, Know how to play and win. Expressing immense gratitude to the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state had taken inspiration from the Prime Minister’s encouragement and support for the sports fraternity and had taken a similar approach to promote and foster sports culture by supporting talented athletes in Uttar Pradesh. . The talented players in our state have been deprived of adequate resources for a long time, however, our government spares no effort to provide all the necessary assets for sportsmen to promote sports activities to shine nationally and internationally, affirmed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. . (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on June 27, 2021 at 9:44 p.m. IST. For more information and updates on Politics, World, Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle , connect to our website Latestly.com).







