Australians’ trust in China crumbles as ties deteriorate, Australia / New Zealand polls

Australia has been the subject of recent trade sanctions from China worth more than A $ 20 billion (A $ 20.4 billion), but a series of opinion polls show that Beijing’s sanctions have left Australians defiant and firmly determined to push back.

In recent years, ties between Australia and China have deteriorated rapidly, fueled by Beijing’s anger over several measures from Canberra, including its foreign interference legislation, its ban on Huawei’s involvement in its network. 5G, its limits on foreign investment and calls for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

China effectively froze ministerial contacts and imposed sanctions and restrictions on a range of Australian exports, including wine, beef, barley and coal.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner and accounts for over 35 percent of its exports. Yet three new opinion polls all suggest Australians have not been deterred by Chinese retaliation, though many are concerned about how the federal government is handling the relationship.

A survey conducted by Resolve Strategic for the Sydney Morning Herald found that 62 percent of those polled said Australia should “stick to its values ​​and speak out”, compared with 23 percent who said the Australia should “think twice before upsetting China”, while 15 percent were undecided. Only 15% of people think Australia should avoid opposing China if tariffs continue, compared with 49% who disagreed, the rest being undecided.

Herald political commentator Peter Hartcher said the results showed the Chinese leadership “appeared to have misjudged the Australian people.” He noted that China’s economic measures against Australia have been “overtaken” by China’s continued and growing demand for Australian iron ore.

“China’s sanctions might have produced different results under other circumstances,” he wrote in the newspaper.

“But, so far at least, Xi’s efforts to break Australia’s will have only solidified it,” he added, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Yet most Australians want trade to continue to flourish.

A survey conducted by the Australian-China Relations Institute (Acri) and the Center for Business Intelligence and Data Analytics (Bida) at the University of Technology Sydney found that 61% of Australians support continued efforts to establish strong bonds and a strong relationship. with China, with 17% opposition and 22% non-engagement.

He also revealed that 43 percent of Australians think the federal government is not handling relations with China well, compared to 32 percent who disagree and 25 percent without a commitment.

Some key findings based on polls from the Lowy Institute, Resolve Strategic and the Sydney University of Technology (UTS):

84% of Australians don’t trust China to act responsibly in the world (Lowy).

51% support Australia’s participation in the 2022 China Winter Olympics, while 45% support a boycott (Lowy).

59% support China’s criticism of Hong Kong and Taiwan, while 10% oppose it (Resolve).

76% beware of the Chinese government (UTS).

The authors of a report on the findings, Ms Elena Collinson from Acri and Dr Paul Burke from Bida, said Australians “are still trying to make sense of this time of uproar”.

“While Australians are concerned about both the downward spiral of relations and China’s new reassurance, they are not yet prepared to abandon the relationship entirely, recognizing some of its benefits,” they wrote.

A separate survey released by the Lowy Institute last week found that Australians’ confidence in China has reached record highs. For the first time, more Australians see China as a security threat than an economic partner.

The survey found that 56% of Australians blame China for the tensions in the relationship, 4% blame Australia and 38% blame both, while the rest were not engaged.

He found that 63% of people see China as a security threat more than an economic partner, compared to 34% who see China as an economic partner, the rest being undecided. This is a marked turnaround from 2018, when 82% saw China as more of an economic partner and only 12% saw it as a security threat.

The institute’s public opinion and foreign policy program director Natasha Kassam said Australians were clearly unimpressed with China’s behavior, noting that the relationship appears likely to continue to decline.

“On almost all of the questions that have been asked about China in the 17 years of the poll, opinions have deteriorated,” she said on the institute’s website.

“Few incentives are evident that will lead to a change of course.”