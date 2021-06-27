It’s my first Olympics, I’ll do my best: Bhavani Devi after Prime Minister Modi’s “inspiring” words | Tokyo Olympic Games News





NEW DELHI: Indian fencer Bhavani Devi on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning his name in his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” radio speech and said he was inspiring when the Prime Minister talks about athletes who did their best to make their dreams come true.

On his “Mann Ki Baat” radio show today, the Prime Minister urged the nation to come forward and support all the athletes who would go to the Olympic Games in Tokyo to make the country proud.

He also awarded a special mention to athletes Bhavani Devi and Shivpal Singh, who overcame adversity to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Bhavani said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words motivated her to give her best at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

“Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, thank you very much for talking about the Olympics and the athletes who did their best to achieve their dreams. It is always an inspiration when you talk about us and support us, not only for me but for all Indian contingent, “Bhavani told ANI.

“We will try to do our best at the Olympics, this is my first Olympics and it was a dream come true for me. I will do my best at the Olympics and I will make my country proud, Jai Hind”, a- she added. .

PM Modi also stressed the importance of staying true to your roots, no matter how successful you are in life. He gave the example of Priyanka Goswami on how she overcame the challenges to make a name for herself in the running competition.

“The life of Priyanka Goswami Ji from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, also teaches a lot. Priyanka’s father is a bus driver. As a child, Priyanka loved the bag that was given to medalists. It was this fascination that made him participate in the Running Competition for the first time. Now she is a great champion, ”said PM Modi.

Runner Priyanka Goswami also thanked Modi and said the special mention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi had motivated her.

“Today in Man Ki Baat, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji spoke about my difficulties. It motivated me, Prime Minister Modi continues to motivate us and solved our problems, which helps us to better All the athletes who compete in the Tokyo Olympics will do their best, ”said Priyanka.

The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to take place last year, but they have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will now be held from July 23 to August 8 of this year. More than 110 Indian athletes have qualified for the Games so far and the final number is expected to be between 120 and 130.







