Jokowi’s Crucial Reason Still Needs Spokesperson for Paramadina’s Doctoral Political Version





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spokesman Fadjroel Rachman has been included in the list of candidates for Indonesian Ambassador to Kazakhstan. Position Jokowi spokesperson The next step is not clear, but it is said that it must exist. “The position of the spokesperson is very crucial for President Jokowi. In addition, recently there have been a lot of blunders in the public communications of the palace,” said the director general of the Paramadina Institute of Public Policy, A Khoirul Umam, contacted, Sunday 6/27/2021). “Starting from trivial things like Bipang Ambawang in Padang province, to the palace’s ability to respond to strategic policies related to employees of TWK 75 KPK, to the socialization of the pre-ratification of the law on the establishment of jobs and the like, ”he said. Khoirul suspects that Fadjroel’s transfer as ambassador is an assessment of the spokesperson’s performance. According to him, the Palace’s communication at this time was not effective even if there is a spokesperson. “The fact of passing Fadjroel’s position from spokesperson for the president to ambassador may be the result of an assessment of the ineffectiveness of the palace’s communications,” he said. The new spokesperson who will replace Fadjroel must have several skills. One of them can reduce conflicts in the audience. “To be able to anticipate any potential miscommunication on the part of the president and to have the skill and ability to explain the complexities of policies that trigger debate in the public sphere,” he said. Regarding the name of Fahri Hamzah which had come out, Khoirul Umam said that Fahri was not suitable to be a spokesperson. They say Fahri can only argue. “It’s not very appropriate. Fahri Hamzah is more appropriate to argue in debates than tick over practical political discourse,” he said. “Communication models like Ngabalin should be evaluated by the Palace, he made too many communication blunders,” he said. Seeing the above mentioned needs and requirements to be the spokesperson for the president, Khoirul Umam said academics are suitable to be the spokesperson for the president. “Academics who have political skills are more appropriate,” he said. The name Fadjroel Rachman became one of the candidates for the Indonesian ambassador who was proposed to Commission I of the DPR. So what about the fate of President Jokowi’s spokesperson, now occupied by Fadjroel? “President Joko Widodo can decide,” Fadjroel said by text on Sunday (6/27/2021). Fadjroel responded to the question of whether the post of the president’s spokesperson would be abolished or replaced by someone else after he became an ambassador. (aik / gbr)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos