Manish Kaushik and Neha Goyal thank Prime Minister Modi





New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Olympic athletes Manish Kaushik and Neha Goyal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special mention during his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” radio talk on Sunday, for overcoming adversity to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Manish Kaushik, who qualified for Tokyo in the men’s 63 kg category in the Asia / Oceania qualifiers in 2020, told ANI: “I am very happy that the Prime Minister spoke about us just before Tokyo. I am very excited. We hope we come back from the Tokyo Olympics with the medal and make our nation proud. “Speaking earlier about Manish, Prime Minister Modi said:” I would like to introduce you to another player, Manish Kaushik Ji from Bhiwani , Haryana. Manish Ji comes from a farming family. While working in the fields as a child, Manish developed a passion for boxing. Today his hobby takes him to Tokyo. To cheer on the Olympic contingent Indian. Speaking to ANI, Neha Goyal said: “Thank you to the Prime Minister for talking about the athletes and the Olympics. Your message inspires us all. “” My family has always been by my side and now it’s my turn to make them proud. Because of hockey, I can financially support my family ”, added Neha, while thanking SAI, Hockey India and the Ministry of Sports. The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to take place last year, but they have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will now be held from July 23 to August 8 of this year. More than 110 Indian athletes have qualified for the Games so far and the final number is expected to be between 120 and 130. (ANI)

