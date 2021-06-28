Senator Mitt Romney: Donald Trump’s allegations of electoral fraud are as unreal as professional wrestling, but they undermine the cause of democracy and freedom





Sen. Mitt Romney, the former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential candidate, downplayed the importance of former President Donald Trumps repeating false election claims as mere professional wrestling-like entertainment on Sunday.

On the other hand, baseless claims undermine the cause of democracy and freedom around the world, the Utah senator told CNN.

Frequent Trump critic Jake Tapper told networks that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair. Trump, who held a rally in Ohio on Saturday, continued to falsely claim he was a victim of widespread fraud or voting irregularities.

In fact, Biden won over 7 million popular votes and beat Trump in Electoral College 306-232. Congress, where nearly 150 Republicans sought to overturn the election, certified the electoral count in January despite the attack. failed murder of the United States Capitol by a crowd of Trump followers. William Barr, the former attorney general and one of Trump’s closest aides, said in a recent interview with The Atlantic that allegations of voter fraud have long been all bullshit ****.

I think it’s important for every person to tell the truth and to make it clear that the big lie is exactly that, Romney said. It is certainly used around the world to downplay support for democracy. There is a battle in the world right now between autocratic nations like China and Russia, and nations that believe in democracy.

Despite several GOP-led legislatures seeking to limit voting rights based largely on concocted plots of voter fraud and despite polls showing nearly 30% of Republicans believe the false and unconstitutional theory that Trump will be reinstated this summer. The United States is seen internationally. He appeared to ignore concerns that the rhetoric he described as undemocratic would have significant impacts on him.

Without going into specifics, Romney argued that there is growing recognition in the United States that it is a bit like WWF, the professional wrestling company that changed its name to WWE, from World Wrestling Entertainment, to 2002, and named Trump Hall of Famer in 2013. It’s entertaining, but it’s not real, Romney said.

Romney added that while some might say, yes they believe the big lie in some cases, he thinks people realize it’s a lot of spectacle and elation. But it’s not going anywhere. The election is over. It was right.

The senator called Trump for shouting scandal before and after election night. He questioned the president’s sources, suggesting that Trump refused to listen to the Justice Department or the intelligence community who found no evidence of fraud and instead relied on the guy from My Pillow, CEO Mike Lindell, or attorney and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was stripped of his New York legal license for his false election statements.

False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and the resulting loss of confidence in the government generally undermine the proper functioning of a free society, wrote the disciplinary committee which requested the suspension of the Giulianis license. .

Romney had sharper words on the national impacts of false election declarations in the days leading up to Jan.6 and in the aftermath of the unprecedented attack on Capitol Hill. He warned the president’s language was inflammatory and he then joined a handful of Republicans in voting to convict Trump on charges of incitement to insurgency.

As the Capitol was placed on lockdown and officers rushed Romney and other lawmakers into the basement, the senator summoned a reporter, according to the New York Times.

That’s what the president brought about today, this insurgency, Romney said.

Local, state and federal election officials from the two main parties, from city clerks and county councils to secretaries of state and judges appointed by Trump himself, say no widespread fraud or irregularity has occurred. impact on the 2020 race.

Trump’s own homeland security experts called the election the safest in U.S. history and said they found no evidence that the voting machines were tampered with, a frequent false claim circulated by Trump lawyers, Republican politicians, and social media supporters. Barr said the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud after an investigation.

