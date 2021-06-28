Why Mayor Isko’s films need to take a step back





Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said two films being filmed involving him were set back as he fully focused on his administration’s mass immunization program to possibly secure herd immunity in the city of Manila by September. Mayor Isko Moreno accepts the gift of the city of Guangzhou from the officers and men of the Anvil Business Club during the rotation rites at the city hall in Manila last Tuesday. During the approximately £ 6million turnover of school supplies donated by Manila’s sister city, Guangzhou in China, facilitated by the Anvil Business Club last Tuesday at Bulwagan City Hall in Manila, the Mayor Isko said: “I do not yet know the filming schedule for the life story of Andres Bonifacio, whose role I play. They have kept me posted on the development, but that needs to be kept on the back burner for now as we have more urgent work to do for the immunization program. Unknown to many, the life story of Mayor Isko, billed to Yorme, is being filmed. In fact, two actors were handpicked by the mayor to star himself in this musical film in the person of Xian Lim who will play the eldest Isko and McCoy de Leon to play the young Isko. On June 22, the City of Guangzhou and the Anvil Business Club presented Manila Mayor Isko Moreno at Manila City Hall with the donation of seven tons of school supplies to benefit 10,000 underprivileged children in Manila. Mayor Isko Moreno thanked the residents of Guangzhou City, Mayor Wen Guohui and their partner Anvil Business Club for this donation. He commissioned the director of the Department of Social Affairs in Manila, Re Fugoso, to distribute to orphanages, daycares and children in poor urban communities. Formerly spelled “Canton” in the past, Guangzhou is now a major industrial and financial center, said its mayor Wen Guohui, the donation is the expression of Guangzhou’s friendship and solidarity with the city of Manila and the Philippines . Guangzhou, in southern China, is a sister city to Manila. This donation responds to the call of Chinese President Xi Jinping on “Building a community with a common future for humanity”. Famous for its Cantonese dishes and landscapes, Guangzhou has also featured in films like the Hollywood film Transformers: Age of Extinction and the 1992 Supercop movie starring Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh. Anvil Business Club is a business and civic organization of young Filipino Chinese entrepreneurs led by President Wilson Lee Flores, Vice Presidents Patrick Cua, President Hubert Chua, Executive Vice President Kenneth Dee and Vice President Richmond Co who is also president of this civic school supplies project. Wilson Lee Flores said, “This Guangzhou City Civic Project in partnership with Anvil Business Club is our contribution to the future of Manila now under the leadership of a dynamic mayor and also our tribute to the past because many between us have ancestors who had started life in the Philippines here in Manila. This is our gift to the children of Manila and also our gift to Manila on the occasion of its 450th anniversary on June 24th. ”

DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this website are in no way endorsed by The Standard. Comments are the opinions of thestandard.ph readers exercising their right to free speech and do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or point of view of thestandard.ph. While reserving the right to this post to remove comments deemed offensive, indecent, or inconsistent with The Standard’s editorial standards, The Standard cannot be held responsible for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos