Police fire tear gas to disperse Istanbul Pride March; 20 inmates

At least 20 people have been arrested in Turkey as riot police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disrupt the annual Pride Parade in Istanbul, stepping up the crackdown on the march against a backdrop of government hostility towards LGBTQ people in the country. Previously, the Istanbul governor’s office refused to grant a permit for the said parade, which has been taking place since 2003 but has been banned for seven years. In the event of consecutive refusals. Hundreds of people waving the iconic rainbow flags marched through historic Beyoglu on Saturday, as police tried to prevent them from assembling on Istiklal Avenue, a shopping and tourism hub. “The rainbow is not a crime, discrimination is,” chanted the protesters. The latest clashes came in a troubled year for gay and transgender people in Turkey, marking increased official discrimination, advocacy groups say. Some of the government’s loudest denunciations surfaced in February, when officials including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey’s Interior Minister seized student protests at a renowned Istanbul university to attack LGBTQ people. . Earlier this year, President Erdogan, speaking to members of his party, said: “LGBT people do not exist. This country is national, spiritual and walks towards the future with these values.” Is this Turkey’s assault on rights and democracy? Naturally, this statement and approach by the Turkish leader drew criticism from US President Joe Biden and other prominent world leaders. Earlier this year, the Erdogan-led administration also withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, a European Union (EU) treaty aimed at preventing violence against women, justifying the withdrawal in part by claiming that the The agreement “normalized” homosexuality. The Istanbul Convention is a human rights agreement supported by the Council of Europe. Turkey was the first country to ratify the convention, which was adopted in Istanbul in 2011. The Turkish government has been criticized by liberals and human rights activists for its conservative approach and hatred of a community. Criticizing the Turkish government for its attacks on rights and democracy, Human Rights Watch wrote in a report published in March: “Anti-LGBT speeches and social media posts by senior government officials have become common.” More recently, the government has also highlighted COVID-19 related protocols and security concerns regarding the ban on LGBTQ celebrations. However, advocates say these justifications ignore what is in fact a targeted crackdown on minority groups, The Washington Post reported.







