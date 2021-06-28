BEM UI criticizes Jokowi, Gus Nadir hopes not to release BEM Taliban or TWK story





JAKARTA – Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) young figure KH Nadirsyah Hosen also commented on criticism from the University of Indonesia Student Executive Council – Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) young figure KH Nadirsyah Hosen also commented on criticism from the University of Indonesia Student Executive Council (UI FINE) via Meme to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) . This critical attitude then became a trending topic on Twitter and was the subject of Buzzer attacks. Gus Nadir, his nickname, said that BEM’s Taliban narrative shouldn’t come from BEM’s UI critical attitude towards Jokowi. Especially if the management of BEM UI is invited to take the National Insight Test (TWK) for its critical attitude. Also Read: About BEM UI Meme, Jansen: Even If The Power Circle Was The King Of Criticism “The important thing is not to let out the Taliban BEM story, or to be told to join TWK,” he said via a tweet on his @na_dirs account on Sunday (6/27/2021). He joked that the “Taliban” account was enough to play for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). For, he continued, critical students are national assets that must be protected. Don’t be. It is only the KPK that you are playing with this problem. Do not tell our brothers and sisters, some of them will become the leaders of the nation in the future. Students who are essential are assets of our nation, ”said Gus Nadir. Previously, the social media world on Twitter was shocked by the publication of the University of Indonesia Student Executive Council (BEM UI) account, which has become a hot topic today. The trigger was a controversy over uploading a critically written President Jokowi meme. Read also: In the meme uploaded by their official @BEMUI_Official account, BEM UI dubbed President Jokowi as King of Lip Service aka King of Boasts. Then the meme highlights the paradox of Jokowi’s statements and attitudes. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia is considered to have often sold sweet promises, but they do not correspond to reality. Starting with the desire to demonstrate, the revision of the ITE law, the strengthening of the KPK and a series of other promises. Also read: BEM UI called by rector, government reminded to guarantee freedom of expression Instead of getting help, BEM UI even called itself the Rectorate. Managers were asked to provide descriptions and explanations of memes uploaded to social media. (some blood)

