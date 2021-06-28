PM Modi greets Mohapatra, calls him karmayogi | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to IAS officer Guruprasad Mohapatra who died of Covid-19 by trying to put in place a robust oxygen management system for patients, even since his hospital bed.

“It’s sad for all of us that the country has lost this karmayogi, Covid snatched it from us. There are countless people who have never been discussed. Our tribute to each of these people would be that we follow fully. the Covid protocol, do our vaccinations, ”Modi said on his monthly“ Mann ki Baat ”radio show.

He revealed how Mohapatra, who was secretary in the Department of Industry Promotion and Domestic Trade, insisted on attending meetings by videoconference when he was advised against doing so. “Guruprasad ji was diagnosed with corona, he was admitted to the hospital and yet at the same time he was also performing his official duties. He worked day and night to increase the oxygen production capacity of the country and to ensure that oxygen reaches remote areas On the one hand, court business, media pressure, he continued to fight on several fronts simultaneously and did not stop working during his illness. the hospital bed, ”the prime minister said.

“Prime Minister Modi’s tribute to Guruprasad Mohapatra instilled a sense of motivation and strengthened commitment among all public servants dedicated to the cause of public service and nation-building across the country,” Central said. IAS Association in a press release. Mohapatra’s contribution to speeding up oxygen production and building a distribution network, along with some of her colleagues who had also tested positive, was widely recognized.

Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who was the chief executive officer of Gujarat, said the prime minister’s words of encouragement would inspire officials to continue their work selflessly.







