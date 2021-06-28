Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice to oversee election review





WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., Wisconsin State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos took part in a legislative panel on Saturday at the Republican Party’s annual convention Wisconsins.

They spent a lot of time discussing the various electoral bills passed by lawmakers in 2021.

What you need to know Retired Wisconsin police officers hired to investigate the November 2020 election on Saturday, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced that the former Supreme Court justice State Minister Mike Gableman is said to be overseeing the investigation. Former President Donald Trump released a statement Friday saying Wisconsin Republican leaders in the state legislature were working hard to cover up electoral corruption. ”

What we were trying to do is make it harder to cheat in Wisconsin, LeMahieu said. “Make it easy to vote, but harder to cheat.

In addition to discussing these bills, Vos announced who would oversee an investigation into the 2020 elections, led by retired police officers.

It’s a survey that Vos first announced in May.

What if I told you we were going to hire someone who was a former district attorney, a former circuit court judge who actually saw what happened, a former member of the Wisconsin Supreme Court who will be the election coordinator with the three officers who are going to do it, Vos said before breaking the news to the crowd.

Vos has announced that Mike Gableman will oversee this investigation. Gableman served on the state Supreme Court for 10 years, from 2008 to 2018.

No matter what part of the political spectrum you are on, no one, no one should disagree with the idea that open, honest, fair and transparent elections should take place, Gableman said. “Because if we don’t have that, we have nothing.

The announcement that Gableman would oversee the investigation came just a day after former President Donald Trump issued a statement calling Vos, LeMahieu and State Senator Chris Kapenga.

Trump said the three Republican lawmakers were working hard to cover up electoral corruption in Wisconsin and actively trying to prevent a forensic audit. “

Trump made an appearance at the convention with a pre-recorded video message, in which he repeated the false claim that he won the 2020 election.

We actually had great results in WI, as you know in 2016 we won and as you also know in 2020 we won, Trump said. “But that hasn’t been decided yet, or if maybe it was, a lot is being explored right now.”

There is no mention of the statement he made on Friday.

US Senator Ron Johnson spoke at the convention and was asked by reporters about comments from former presidents on Republican state leadership.

Johnson said he had not seen the comments, but expressed his faith in the work of the state legislatures.

I think we take election security seriously in the state of Wisconsin, Johnson said. “We want to restore confidence in our electoral system.

So far, there have been two retired police officers hired by Vos for the investigation, each having signed three-month contracts.

