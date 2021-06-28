Politics
China is BIGGER threat than Russia as country’s military grows to “most powerful in the world,” says Mitt Romney
CHINA is on its way to having “the most powerful army in the world” and poses a greater threat to the United States than Russia, warned Mitt Romney.
The Utah senator believes the country could present the “biggest” challenge to US foreign policy as Beijing builds its economy.
Romney says he thinks Joe Biden is “increasingly aware” of the problems China, led by President Xi Jinping, could pose in the future if its development continues at a steady pace.
Speaking on CNNof Reunion State, he said: “The real challenge is the emergence of China, which is on its way to becoming the most powerful economy in the world and the most powerful army in the world. .
“And that presents a bigger challenge over the next two decades.
“I think the President is increasingly aware of this challenge, as is his Secretary of State, (Antony) Blinken, and I think they are looking to put our alliances together to realize this reality and take action. to deter China from the path of confrontation and military aggression. “
Romney’s remarks follow similar comments he made in an opinion piece for the Washington Post, where he said China is becoming the greatest “existential threat” to the United States.
“China is on the way to outperform us economically, militarily and geopolitically,” he wrote.
“These measures are not independent: a dominant economy provides the means to build a dominant army.
“Combined, these will win over to China the hearts and minds of many nations tuned in to their own survival and prosperity.”
During his interview with CNN, Romney also called on the world leader to oppose China’s actions.
It comes after China faces global condemnation over genocide and ethnic cleansing allegations
Stories from Chinese detention camps where millions of Uyghur Muslims are brainwashed and tortured have emerged, describing the Xinjiang region as a dystopian hellish landscape.
Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities face systematic and state-organized mass internment and torture amounting to crimes against humanity, ”Amnesty International said in a 160-page report. .
Minority groups have been forced to abandon their religious traditions, language and culture and subjected to mass surveillance, the association said.
Meanwhile, explosive new claims have emerged that China has suppressed information on the origins of the virus that could have provided vital clues as question marks hang over the country’s transparency on Covid.
Romney said Sunday, “China is doing a lot of really bad things.
“And the whole world has to come to recognize what they’re doing and say, ‘Look, that’s not going to hold up and we’re not going to allow you to play the kind of dominant role that you want to have on the world stage while you we are committing these atrocities. “
