The GOP’s plan without Trump to win back the House





Republicans, defined by one thing and one man for more than four years, see a unifying new platform on which to run in the elections of 2022 and potentially beyond.

The Plan: Republicans tell us the current work plan argues that Biden’s Democrats are gentle on crime, gentle and ineffective on illegal immigration, and reckless and bad with government spending.

“This is how we regain the [House] majority, ”a senior GOP official told me. “When we talk about Republican committee chairs, we are talking about ‘when’ and not ‘if’. “

The big picture: Every topic can be supported by real policies, instead of framing Donald Trump’s cultural grievances and fanatic allegations of stolen elections, senior officials tell us.

The Hitch: Uh, Trump. He is still the flute player of modern republicanism and sets out to plead the past, not to legislate on the future.

Last night in Wellington, Ohio, at his first post-election rally, Trump spent 94 minutes marinating in the lies of the past and teasing a 2024 race billed as winning the White House for the “third time.”

A senior Democratic official told me, “The most popular policy we have is to tax the rich. Why did Biden outperform in Macomb County [Mich.] and York Pennsylvania? Because populism works. Biden’s message “Buy America, Tax Business” moves these voters. “

Regarding the crime, the official told me that “voters care, but there is no sign that they trust the GOP more than us. Trump led this coin in 2020 and lost. “.

Zoom out: Democratic messaging group Future Majority released a game in May identifying areas where Republicans hold an advantage:

Among the issues questioned, “funding the police”, “opening the borders” and “reparations for slavery” were by far the biggest offsets for independents and voters in general.

Republicans beat Democrats on jobs and the economy, gun rights, and “protecting you and your family.”

The poll, Future Majority wrote in its results report, “shows voters, especially independents, think Democrats are overspending.”

The bottom line: Democrats are internally signaling their vulnerabilities on the very issues at the heart of the GOP’s strategy to take back power next year.

