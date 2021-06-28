Brexit news: Boris warns retaliation against EU could DAMAGE prospects for global trade deal | Politics | New





Earlier this month, tensions between Britain and the European Union increased after talks between British Brexit Minister Lord Frost and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic over a solution to the implementation of the controversial protocol ended in an impasse. Brussels has threatened to launch a trade war against Britain if it does not implement controls on goods entering Northern Ireland under the terms of the Brexit deal, with Mr Sefcovic warning after the meeting with Lord Frost that patience with the UK is wearing out “very, very thin”.

UK and EU officials are expected to continue discussing this week as they desperately try to find a solution to the issue. The two sides have so far refused to give up their respective positions on the implementation of the protocol, raising fears that an extremely hard-hitting trade war is imminent. Under the Brexit trade deal reached late last year, the UK and EU can impose tariffs on each other’s exports for violating the pact, pending arbitration independent. Now Prime Minister Johnson has been strongly warned not to retaliate against the sanctions imposed by the EU as it would not suit countries around the world and could undermine the trade deals the UK is trying to reach in the whole world.

Alistair Jones, associate professor of politics at De Montfort University, Leicester, told Express.co.uk: “Any attempt at retaliation would be a disaster. “The rest of the world would see the UK make a deal with the EU and then disobey that deal (even though it was ratified by the UK Parliament) and try to fight because they don’t like what they agreed or were not aware of the consequences of this agreement. “It will do nothing for the UK’s international credibility or attempts to strike deals with other countries.” Professor Jones warned that the EU had “the upper hand and held all the cards” in the smoldering dispute with the UK over the implementation of the protocol, adding that Britain would ultimately be forced to “back down” . READ MORE: Brexit LIVE: UK ‘was right’ to leave! ‘ Businesses flock to Global Britain

He said: “Either the protocol is enforced by the UK (and the EU has the right to oversee enforcement, as both agreements provide), and the UK government determines how to support the economy of the Northern Ireland without breaking Single Market rules.), Or the UK violates the deal and the EU declares a dispute. “All of this is clearly detailed in the Withdrawal Agreement and the Post-Brexit Trade Agreement.” The political expert added: “The EU is right. She was wrong on the vaccine issue earlier this year, when Ursula von der Leyen activated Article 16 and then recanted hours after its publication. “In this circumstance, as she later admitted, she was wrong. DO NOT MISS

“Currently, the EU has the upper hand and holds all the cards. “The UK has tried to bluff everything – for example, by asking for more time before implementing the deal. Lord Frost suggested that the EU was wrong in not allowing any flexibility. “They don’t need it, because the protocol has been approved by Parliament. The UK will have to back down.”

Professor Jones has no doubts that the EU will follow through on his threat to punish the UK if he does not change its stance on the protocol. He concluded: “This is not about punishing the UK for Brexit (as many Brexiteers have suggested). “This is a third country which has concluded and ratified an agreement with the EU which then fails to implement the decision. “Any third country trying to do this – even the United States or China – would be punished.”







