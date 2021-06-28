Donald Trump meets in Ohio on Saturday to return to campaign-type event





Trump called the Lorraine County event “the first election rally of 2022.” Political analysts have said his rally will give Trump a platform to reassert himself as a Republican leader. Trump enjoyed the enthusiasm of a loud crowd estimated to number in the thousands

Former President Donald Trump takes revenge on Saturday night and returns to campaign mode, promising Republicans to return to parliament at a rally in Ohio, lamenting their loss in last year’s November election and voting for impeachment . I fought back against.

Calling the event “the first election rally of 2022,” Trump predicted that next year’s election would be the “giant Republican majority” in both parliaments.

“We’re going to get the house back and we’re going to get the Senate back,” he promised the crowd at the Lorain County Trade Show in Wellington, about 30 minutes southwest of Cleveland.

“We have no choice,” he added.

The event shows Trump returned to a mass rally that fueled the White House campaign. Since his resignation in January, Trump’s public speeches have been limited to a handful of speeches to conservative and Republican groups.

Trump’s political action committee, Save America PAC, said the Ohio rally was the first of many appearances in favor of the candidate, promoting his platform and the outcome of his administration. The second rally is scheduled for July 3 in Sarasota, Florida.

Political analysts reaffirmed Trump as a Republican leader, promoted conspiracy theories about last November’s election, and gave Trump and his injured ego an equally important old score. He said it was designed to provide a platform for the solution.

“This is just the start of Donald Trump’s dissatisfied tour,” said David Cohen, professor of political science at Akron University.

Trump has argued that he is not trying to undermine democracy. “I am the one who is trying to save American democracy,” he said.

Trump was banned from the social media platform he used to communicate with Twitter, Facebook and other supporters, and enjoyed the enthusiastic crowd.

“Are you having a good time?” Trump asked.

The crowd immediately barked at the signal.

Ohio Rally Recall Campaign Event

Trump puts a red “Make America Great Again” hat on the crowd as speakers sound off “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood (a favorite on his playlist during last year’s White House campaign) . I stepped onto the stage when I launched it.

In a 91-minute remark, Trump slammed Democratic enemies Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi for ridiculing the media for “fake news” and for pleading for losing to Joe Biden in the presidential election of November. Did not lay any charges. Mr Trump said he was “ashamed” of the US Supreme Court for failing to support allegations of a fraudulent election.

Mr Trump has not announced his plans, but has suggested he could run for the White House again in 2024. He has previously claimed to have won the president twice, “may require a third victory.”

Trump lost the president to Biden, but he took Ohio to 8 percentage points. Political scientist Justin Buckler said it had nothing to do with Trump choosing Ohio (historically the swing state of the presidential election) as the location for his first meeting after leaving the White House. It was.

Most importantly, he won 3 percentage points last November and appeared in Lorraine County surrounded by people who were loyal to him.

Buchler, associate professor of political science at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, said: “He doesn’t go to areas surrounded by hostile crowds. He intends to go to places where he can be surrounded by those who are his ardent disciples.

Trump supporters arrive early and congratulate former president

Supporters began arriving at the Lorain County trade fair early Saturday afternoon, wearing the American flag and selling T-shirts with the words “Trump won.” The blanket tape rang to the ground as people lined up on the food truck and drank water to stop the heat.

Leslie Dodd and her son drove from Canonsburg, Pa. To Wellington. She hopes to hear good news from Trump and has said she believes Republicans should follow his leadership as candidates prepare for the 2022 and 2024 elections.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s still my president,” Dodd said.

Edward X. Young, 61, of Brick Township, NJ, is a horror film actor, director and makeup artist who drove from his home on Friday night and arrived at the Lorain County site 11 hours later.

“This is my 51st stomping rally,” Young said. The last time he said he attended was at a rally in Washington on January 6, when people stormed the United States Capitol. Young said he hadn’t been to the Capitol.

“I’m very excited about this. It’s back, ”said Young, who compared the atmosphere to a rock’n’roll concert.

Sandra Price, 57, of Wardlake, Michigan, insisted that Mr. Trump had not abandoned the 2020 election.

“I want to re-elect the president,” said Price, who attended the 19th Trump rally.

Mr Price said he was angry with Republicans who were not loyal to conservative principles. “The Democrats stabbed me in the chest. The Republicans stabbed me in the back, ”she said.

Trump blames Anthony Gonzalez for voting to impeach him

Trump attacked not only Democrats but also Anthony Gonzalez, a member from northeast Ohio, who voted to impeach him for inciting an attack on Capitol Hill. He also targeted members of his own party, in particular.

The Ohio Republican Council decided in May to blame Gonzales and called for his resignation. A few weeks ago, Trump counterattacked Gonzales by backing Max Miller, who will play Gonzales in next year’s Republican primary. Miller has worked for Trump on Campaign Trail and the White House, and Saturday’s rally was partially organized to promote Miller’s candidacy.

Miller, who joined Trump on stage, called Gonzales a “sold-out RINO Infantry” and his vote to impeach Trump was “This is a betrayal that can never be reversed, it is. Answer every day, every day, by saying “I have to do this”. “

Trump called Gonzales a “magnificent Reno” and “complete, bogus Republicans and shame on your state.” He hailed Miller as “my credible assistant” and said he had played a role in the Trump administration’s negotiations with North Korea.

Trump argued that Gonzales’ impeachment vote was “not the reason I’m doing this.” But he added, “I just thought it was a bad personality trait.”

According to Cohen, Gonzales, who represents Ohio’s 16th parliamentary district, is politically “in deep trouble.”

“The vote for his impeachment was very courageous and politicized, but it hurt him on his own political basis,” Cohen said. “And he can sacrifice his seat.”

Trump visiting the Texas-Mexico border

Trump’s Ohio rally took place four days before his scheduled visit to Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the US-Mexico border on June 30.

As he has done in the past, Trump attacked Biden’s border policy during his remarks, and his successors “intentionally and systematically” dismantled border guards and illegally immigrated to the country. Claimed to have allowed the flooding. He claimed Vice President Kamala Harris visited the border on Friday. “For a simple reason: I announced that I was going to go.

According to Cohen, he is no longer in office and is no longer running for public office, but at least not officially, the Trump rally is one of the overall strategies for looking at him publicly. It was a club.

“He’s not gone,” he said. “He has not left the political arena.

Trump’s rally showed he was not going to quit politics anytime soon.

“Our move is not over yet,” he said. “In fact, our battle has only just begun.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @ mcollinsNEWS.

Contributed by: Haley Bea Miller of Columbus Dispatch and James McKinnon of Akron Beacon Journal.

