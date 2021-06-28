The implications of a Harris presidency for the future of the Sino-US relationship

Like Banquos’ ghost at the party, a harbinger of some reckoning, an important factor that overshadows and could upend and complicate China-U.S. Relations under the Biden administration’s first term is the possibility that Biden is stepping down for health or other reasons. before the end of his full four-year term. If this were to happen, then there would be three major consequences that would negatively impact US interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

First, this change would introduce a period of uncertainty for friends and foes of the United States who would seek to capitalize on all the seams of the change of government from a Biden administration to Harris. These divisions would not necessarily be deep within the administration, as much of the staff and policies would remain similar, at least in the short term. The gap with Congress might also not be significant depending on whether a transition took place before or after the midterms and whether Democrats remain in control. The biggest concern is international. There would be implicit and explicit doubts among allies and friends of the United States in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world, which would call into question the determination of the United States to defend its interests, including the support of allies. traditional and new, while locating points of mutual interest and cooperation. with other states like Bangladesh that may need continued assistance to free themselves from China’s influence. The unwavering political and military leadership of the United States is important to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. If the United States’ commitment were questioned, there would be major implications for allies and other friendly states for whom distancing from Washington, neutrality, and even growing support for Beijing would become necessary and judicious strategies. .

Second, China will take advantage of any missteps of a new administration, the lack of strategic focus on China as the most significant threat the United States faces, and any doubts or uncertainties that may arise. own US allies and other interests in the region. China’s actions may be kinetic, as Beijing may believe that the fog of peace, the false expectation that peace will prevail today because it did so yesterday dominates the administration, and therefore any recourse to peace. force would take the United States off guard and therefore more likely to accept a done. But China will also frame the transition in its political war attacks on US interests. These messages or narratives would likely highlight the shifting nature of American leadership, drawing unfavorable comparisons to the four leaders of the Soviet Union in the early to mid-1980s with the implication that the United States is also on the verge of collapse despite what would be termed contemporary American efforts to perestroika and volume equivalent. Like the Soviet Union, the United States is straining its commitments and will have to abandon them as the Soviets made their empire, first in Central and Eastern Europe, and soon after within the Soviet Union itself. . In addition, there is certainly a comparison with the stable and secure rule of the leader of China, the helmsman Xi Jinping, who continues to guide the Chinese Communist Party to ever greater glory, the Chinese economy to continue to grow and China’s influence in the world. politics to new levels.

Third, the United States’ position in the world requires a worldview that the United States seeks to maintain in the face of China’s challenge. This vision must be passed on to friends and foes. It must be stated, demonstrated and convincing. As many officials contribute to and shape it, a strong defense of America’s ideology and position in the world has ultimately been demanded of every president since Franklin D. Roosevelt. Accordingly, it will be essential for Kamala Harris to declare as President that she is very much in keeping with this tradition. Moreover, given the political war attacks by the People’s Republic of China during the March meeting in Anchorage, where Chinese officials accused the United States of deep-rooted human rights issues, as evidenced by the Black Lives Matter movement. Comments by President Joe Biden and Harris, who is his vice-president, following George Floyd’s verdict were consistent with the attack on the People’s Republic of China. As president, Harris must be unequivocal in her support for U.S. interests abroad and the nature and extent of the Chinese threat. She must also do what she is uniquely positioned for, which includes, first, drawing attention to the fact that the United States went through the civil rights movement that laid the foundation for its political rise. . Second, his success and personal ties to India strengthen Washington’s relationship with New Delhi. This was identified by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said Harris is a source of pride and inspiration for the Indo-American community, and a source of strength for the Indo-American relationship. Harris’ accomplishments already contrast sharply with what is possible in Xi Jinpings China. China will never go through a civil rights movement, so there will never be a Chinese equivalent of President Harris.

A transition from a Biden administration to Harris would not be the first or the last in the country’s political history. At the same time, any transition is a time of peril where the allies will need to be assured of American interests and US engagement, and the enemies will need to be deterred. The fact that the United States can deal with this before 2024 requires the readiness of American allies, increased deterrence against potential aggression, and the recognition that Beijing’s political war campaign will use this as an indication that the United States are weakened and declining. A strong response is necessary and possible, and a President Harris would be well placed to provide it.

Bradley A. Thayer is the co-author ofHow China sees the world: Han centrism and the balance of power in international politics.

Lianchao Han is vice president ofCitizen power initiatives for China. After the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, Dr. Han was one of the founders of the Independent Federation of Chinese Students and Scholars. He worked in the United States Senate for 12 years, as legislative counsel and policy director for three senators.

