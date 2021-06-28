We need a bold and imaginative approach to peace in Kashmir

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modis and the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir was understandably highly publicized, given that it occurred after almost two years, during which most of the political leaders of the states of l era were imprisoned by his administration. That the meeting was cordial and that each of the 14 participants spoke freely is another plus.

However, the general framework presented by the Prime Minister is worrying. By saying the delimitation first, the elections then and then the state to follow, he, in essence, asked the political leaders of Kashmir to drop their opposition to the acts of August 2019, to accept the reading towards the bottom of Article 370 and the division of the state, and participate in legislative elections under the status of Union territory. In return, the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah proposes a restoration of the state at the appropriate time. No one can guess when it will be, although logic suggests that it is unlikely to be soon, otherwise why hold elections to an assembly in the territory of the Union?

Less veiled is the threat implicit in the use of the appropriate word. Over the past two years, the Modi administration has argued that its 2019 political choices were necessary for security reasons. But the security situation has changed rapidly since the Indo-Pakistan ceasefire was concluded last February. The ceasefire has been maintained, infiltration has dropped significantly and militancy has fallen by 50%, according to Lieutenant-General DP Pandey, the commanding general officer (GOC) of the 15th Corps based in Srinagar. The role of the army, he added, was diminishing and more and more tasks were being handled by the civilian authorities.

So if security concerns are no longer a compelling reason to deny independence, what is it? The only meaning to be given to this indefinite delay is that the Modi administration is still unsure of the political leadership of Valleys. In this reading, the status of State will depend on the good behavior of the political leaders of the Valleys, as judged by the BJP.

The initial responses from political leaders in the Valleys, however, have been relatively optimistic. They were, of course, statesmen. Even so, it seems the majority are ready to make significant concessions. The most vocal opponents of Modis Kashmir’s policies, the Six Party Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), for example, have indicated that they would be prepared to dissociate the state from Article 370, as long as the proposed State is identical to all other States in its powers.

In other words, the PGD will continue to challenge the downward reading of section 370 but will not make its return a condition. Indeed, according to Omar Abdullah, his party recognizes that regaining a special status is a long road. It’s a huge concession.

It is too early to say whether these comments indicate that the PGD will participate in the elections of the assemblies at the level of the Union territories. If we take the Modis roadmap literally, I guess the answer must be no. PGD ​​parties will lose much of the little credibility they have left if they agree to participate on these terms. Certainly, by not participating, they leave the field open to the BJP and the allied parties to be elected without opposition, as happened with many panchayat seats in 2018. In this choice of the devil, they can choose what seems to be a lesser evil.

But whatever the path taken by the PAGD, the roadmap of the Modi administrations is full of risks. No matter how much money is thrown at Valley parties, or how many defections are organized, PGD parties are likely to win the bulk of assembly seats. What happens after? Under the watchful eye of the Home Secretary and with most of the powers vested in the Lieutenant Governor, an elected Union Territory government will have little to offer its constituents, other than development aid, it that is, money.

Given the huge economic losses suffered by Jammu and Kashmir due to the 2019-20 military lockdown followed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the money may work for a short time, although this is questionable. Like its predecessors, the Modi administration attempted to throw money into Kashmir in the hope of blunting political aspirations. Like them, he failed.

Why successive Indian administrations have repeatedly sought to use the money to avoid granting political freedoms to Jammu and Kashmir is a puzzle to which I have yet to find an answer. Yes, it saves them time, but it also reinforces the politics of discord; in effect, allows discord to spread tentacles across society. Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh recognized the problem and had the courage to initiate a political process that has produced rich dividends during the decade 2003-2013. The Modi administration reversed those gains with its unilateral actions in August 2019. Today, alienation in the valley is at a point of no return.

In such a situation, what is needed is a bold and imaginative political initiative, like the one Vajpayee took in 1999, when he began talks with dissidents in Kashmir and Pakistan. He persisted even in the face of failed summits and escalating violence and his persistence paid off, with Singhs following up. Jammu and Kashmir has won a decade of peace.

The Modi administration is currently in secret talks with the Khan administration and the Pakistani military. That Kashmir is on the agenda is obvious, as is the inference that the talks provide context for the prime ministers’ meeting with the Kashmiri leadership. But Modis’ roadmap offers so few concessions that it seems reluctant at best and a diktat at worst. A clear commitment to a state followed by elections could begin a confidence-building process. A Union territory assembly will not do this.

The only potentially positive outcome of this meeting is that the Minister of the Interior will set up a panel for the release of political prisoners. Even here, however, the concession is reluctantly. It appears the panel will not discuss the release of dissidents such as members of Hurriyat, although LK Advani did when he was Home Secretary.

Modi can still adopt the roadmap developed by Vajpayee and Singh. This would boost the ongoing talks between India and Pakistan. More importantly, perhaps, India could then win back some of the Kashmiri hearts and minds that were so unfairly sidelined in 2019.

Kumar is a writer and political analyst who was a government-appointed interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir in 2010-2011.