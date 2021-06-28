3 Tensions in relations between BEM and the Rectorate of the UI over the past year





DEPOK, KOMPAS.com – The world of social media is cluttered with discussions on BEM User interface, who just published reviews in the form of memes and posters titled "Jokowi, King of Lip Service". Netizens, as usual, were torn apart in a scuffle, doing "FINE UI"has been a trending topic on Twitter all day. As usual, BEM UI should feel a hot-cold relationship with Chancellor User interface. Even though it was a public holiday last Sunday (6/27/2021) a number of BEM UI administrators who were believed to be involved in the posting of the posters and critical memes were called in by campus students. . Read also : Jokowi's King of Lip Service BEM UI Chancellor's Position Value Not Quite Correct Kompas.com noted the tension in the relationship between BEM and AI Rectorate last year, which has surfaced almost every time as a result of the BEM's critical attitude towards Joko Widodo's administration. BEM UI Review of Papua BEM UI hosted a discussion in June 2020 on legal racism and state violence against Papuans. During the discussion, BEM introduced Veronica Koman, a human rights activist who aggressively defends the rights of the Papuan people. Currently, Veronica is a fugitive from Indonesia abroad. Besides Veronica, BEM also invited Gustaf Kawer, a Papuan human rights lawyer; and an unidentified Papuan political prisoner. The user interface hands down. Frankly, UI took the opposite position and refused to defend BEM.

Register now E-mail “Immediate considerations and planning, followed by neglect in the implementation process, caused the discussion hosted by BEM UI to feature inappropriate speakers,” said KIP UI head of public relations and office Amelita. Lusia, in a written statement on June 8, 2020. “It is hereby declared that the discussion activities, as well as anything that has been discussed and produced, do not reflect the views and attitudes of the UI as an institution and are not the responsibility of the ‘UI,’ he said. Also Read: Again Denies Defending FPI, BEM UI: We Condemn Violence Based on Religion The controversy then led to new controversies. A number of professors have formed an alliance for academic freedom and opposed the attitude rectorate which is considered not to be conducive to increasing knowledge. “The Alliance of UI Speakers for Academic Freedom and Freedom of Expression is supporting those who organized a public debate #PapuanLivesMatter: Legal Racism in Papua on Saturday June 6, 2020 via the BEM UI YouTube channel. We value BEM UI in determining topics and sources for discussion within the framework of constitutionally guaranteed freedom of opinion and the academic freedom of the UI academic community, ”they wrote in their statement.

