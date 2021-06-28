Pastor Greg Locke says Biden is ‘demon possessed’, insists Trump is ‘the rightful president’





Greg Locke, a right-wing pastor, told his noisy sermon on Sunday that President Joe Biden and “jezebel demon” vice president Kamala Harris were monitoring “child trafficking” tunnels under Washington DC

Locke, who heads Global Vision Bible Church in Juliet, Tennessee, once again asserted that former President Donald Trump is, at least in his mind, the “rightful” leader of the United States. He ridiculed HBO and other media companies for calling any supporter of Trump’s unproven elections a member of the “QAnon” conspiracy theory group. He said he would never revert to his status as a self-proclaimed “prophet” because his prediction that Trump would win is in fact “a fact.”

The pastor, who has made controversial and often fanatic pro-Trump remarks for years, said he scoffed at any criticism asking, “When are you going to apologize, for being a false prophet?”

“When are you all going to get the memo that I was right?” Locke replied in his rhetorical remarks. “Trump has never been anywhere, he’s not back, he’s always been there. He’s the legitimate President of the United States of America. I don’t care if you stand up and clap or not. . I’m telling you, Donald Trump is the rightful president of the United States of America. You have to smoke a lot of dope in your mother’s basement not to believe that fact. “

Right-wing pastor Greg Locke won’t apologize for being a false prophet after repeatedly guaranteeing Trump will be re-elected because he insists he’s right: “Donald Trump is the legitimate President of States United of America. https://t.co/dXYJkWzSlh pic.twitter.com/lnRsKuDhiC

– Right Wing Guard (@RightWingWatch) June 27, 2021

Locke continued, piecing together a nebulous and unfounded theory that Democratic Party lawmakers in Washington are surreptitiously operating a child sex trafficking ring in “tunnels” under Capitol Hill. This theory is widely adopted by members of the far right “QAnon” group.

“I don’t care what you think of the fraudulent ‘Sleepy Joe’ he is a sex trafficker, a demon possessed bastard, he is on the left, he is no better than the Pope [Francis] and Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks and the rest of that nasty crowd. God is going to bring down the whole house! ”He said during the sermon.

Locke ticked off many names from the Biden administration or the current President’s family as part of a fantasy group that operates “child trafficking tunnels” under the White House. The pastor’s unfounded pedophilia allegations, which prompted followers of his church to rise to applause, culminated when Locke called Hunter Biden, the president’s son, a “perverted crack smoker.”

Locke insisted that God will personally come to the post-Trump United States to cleanse Washington of pedophilia. When asked in May if he was a “false prophet,” Locke told critics that Biden was a “false president.”

“He’s going to burn everything down, he’s going to denounce this whole bunch of pedophiles. I tell you he’s going to denounce Kamala Harris for the Jezebel demon she is,” the pastor continued.

Newsweek has reached out to Locke as well as representatives through Trump’s “Save America” ​​Super PAC for any comments or additional context regarding the pastor’s comments.

MOUNT JULIET, TN – MARCH 29: Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church conducts services in the church parking lot on March 29, 2020 in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. He told attendees of his boisterous sermon on Sunday that President Joe Biden and “Jezebel Demon” Vice President Kamala Harris were monitoring “child trafficking” tunnels beneath Washington DC Brett Carlsen / Getty Images







