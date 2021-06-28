UK government to investigate leaked footage of Matt Hancock kissing his assistant

The health minister resigned after photos were posted Friday of him kissing a woman he had appointed to a taxpayer-funded post, and at a time when COVID-19 guidelines prohibited people from kissing those who were. outside their home
The UK government will investigate how images of former Health Minister Matt Hancock kissing an aide found its way into the media and forced his resignation, in the latest scandal to hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.
After initially rejecting calls for Hancock’s dismissal or resignation after photos posted Friday of him kissing a woman he had appointed to a taxpayer-funded post, Johnson accepted ministers’ decision to resign on Saturday .
The departure again put the focus on the government on its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by Hancock, he stumbled early on testing and protective gear. Britain has one of the highest official coronavirus death rates in the world.
A BBC report on Sunday that sensitive Defense Ministry documents were found by a member of the public at a bus stop this week did little to dispel a sense of chaos in the government. The ministry said it was investigating the incident.
When the many people who have made huge sacrifices during this pandemic see this, what they see is a rule for them and another rule for those close to the government
Keir Starmer
When asked if the Department of Health is investigating how the images of Hancock were taken in his government office and then leaked, Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis told Sky News: C ‘ is a question that I know the Department of Health will be looking into to understand exactly how this record got out of the system.
He later told Times Radio that the government needed to look at two questions to see if the camera in Hancocks’ office was there and, if it was there for security reasons, how that video came into the public domain.
The Sun newspaper published photos of Hancock kissing the assistant on Friday last month at a time when coronavirus guidelines prohibited people from kissing other people who were not members of their household. He also released video footage.
Too slow, too weak
After the footage was released, many fellow Tory Hancock lawmakers had privately called on him to leave, saying his position was untenable after admitting to breaching the coronavirus restrictions he had set.
Johnson, who has faced criticism from various scandals including funding for his apartment renovations and a trip that violated restrictions last year by his then senior advisor Dominic Cummings, initially supported Hancock.
He then accepted the resignation of ministers on Saturday and suggested Hancock could return to a higher public role.
Britain’s main opposition Labor Party has raised a number of questions about the Hancock scandal, including whether the former minister broke government rules.
If anyone thinks Matt Hancock’s resignation is the end of the problem, I think he’s wrong, Labor leader Keir Starmer told reporters.
The Prime Minister should have sacked him. Again, Boris Johnson was too slow, too weak, and failed to show the necessary leadership. When the many people who have made huge sacrifices during this pandemic see this, what they see is a rule for them and another rule for those close to the government.
The Sunday Times, citing documents, reported that Hancock was under investigation into allegations that he used his personal email to conduct government business, in violation of guidelines.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) said: All DHSC ministers understand the rules for using personal emails and only deal with government business through their email addresses. departmental mail.
New Health Minister Sajid Javid, appointed by Johnson on Saturday, told reporters his top priority was to end the pandemic as soon as possible, a statement which was later toned down in a comment released by his ministry.
We are still in a pandemic, and I want this to end as soon as possible and it will be my most immediate priority to see that we can get back to normal as soon as possible and as quickly as possible, said Javid, a former Minister of Finances.
