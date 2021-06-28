Afghan government rejects TTP presence in Afghanistan





ANI | Update: Jun 28, 2021 3:18 am IST

Acceptance [Afghanistan], June 28 (ANI): Ashraf Ghani’s government on Sunday denied the presence of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan after Pakistan expressed apprehension over a possible TTP overflow amid the US withdrawal from his neighboring country. the national security policy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, this movement, along with other terrorist groups, is recognized as the enemy of peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region, and the government Afghanistan is fighting this terrorist group like any other terrorist group indiscriminately, “the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The statement said Afghanistan has consistently placed emphasis on the implementation of Council resolutions. security policy and the Doha agreement which calls on the Taliban to sever ties with regional and international terrorist groups, including the TTP.In the region, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan calls on all countries, in particular Pakistan, treat all terrorist groups equally and without discrimination, and not allow these closely related and organized groups to collude to endanger security and the stability of our countries It comes as Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said last week that Islamabad expects the Taliban not to allow terrorist groups like the TTP to carry out attacks. activities against Pakistan.

Speaking to media in Islamabad on Saturday, Rashid reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that Pakistan will not give any base for the United States to use against Afghanistan, the Express Tribune reported. Taliban that they will not allow the TTP and other elements to carry out activities that could harm the life and property of the Pakistani people. “Since the start of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in May, the Taliban have invaded many districts across Afghanistan. The fall of strategic districts in the north, south and west has raised concerns about the possible Taliban infiltration into the country’s revenue-generating territory, TOLOnews reported. Faced with escalating violence in Afghanistan, Pakistan has stepped up Durand Line fencing despite backlash from people on both sides of the line. Interior Pakistani made the announcement earlier this month, saying the fence of the 2,600-kilometer border would be completed by the end of June. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos