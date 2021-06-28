Rudy Giuliani’s driver’s license suspension likely won’t teach him much





In a detailed 33-page opinion, a panel of five judges concluded Thursday that Rudolph W. Giuliani would no longer be able to practice law in the city where he was formerly mayor or in New York state. His suspension was justified, the panel determined, because Giuliani had communicated manifestly false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the general public in his capacity as counsel for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign. in connection with Trump’s failure. upon re-election in 2020.

In other words, Giuliani clearly lied and because of these lies he should not be able to practice law, pending the outcome of a formal disciplinary hearing. This should be a warning not only to Giuliani, but to other lawyers who plan to take Trump’s conspiracy theories to court. But I have a feeling Giuliani is going to make things worse for himself before he improves them.

For all the shady ambulance hunters jokes, lawyers are expected to abide by the rules of ethics and professional conduct. Each state bar requires it of its members, and alleged violations can be assessed and investigated. If complaints are upheld, lawyers may face varying levels of discipline, including permanent license suspension.

Giuliani’s investigation revealed that he had also violated several rules of professional conduct governing lawyers practicing in New York State. Specifically in the Giulianis case, the complaints against him are that he lied to the courts and to third parties; that he has engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deception or misrepresentation; and that his conduct showed that he was unfit to be a licensed lawyer. The common denominator of these violations is an unreasonable willingness to lie.

They determined that in order to protect the public, Giuliani should not be able to continue lying as a lawyer.

The New York Supreme Court justices who rendered the decision went so far as to say that the evidence for these violations is not in dispute. As a result, they determined that in order to protect the public, Giuliani should not be able to continue to lie as a lawyer.

When a lawyer is accused of such fraudulent conduct, the inevitable consequence is that the lawyer’s client may be tainted with the same dishonesty. Normally, the resulting stigma both helps prevent violations among lawyers and leads to ostracism among potential clients. But Trump is obviously not embarrassed that his lawyer is currently no longer able to represent him. In response to Thursday’s ruling, the former president doubled down on his support for Giuliani, issuing a statement praising his lawyer as a great American patriot.

Giuliani is not the only lawyer linked to Trump facing sanctions, however. Sidney Powell, who trumpeted Trump’s false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, is due to appear before a federal judge in Detroit in July for his inexcusable actions that eroded public confidence in the government and dismantled our democratic systems. And both are the targets of a $ 1.3 billion libel lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for their bogus allegations of voter fraud.

The bottom line: There are very real consequences, both professional and financial, for the intentional actions taken by Trump’s lawyers in promoting lies. Without his license Giuliani is stuck, he cannot represent a client and do things like appear in court on his behalf.

It also means that another lawyer has to do the job he left unfinished, but frankly, what other lawyer wants to run the risk of having his own bar removed for promoting the same nonsense that got Giuliani suspended in the first place? location ?

Now, just because Giuliani is temporarily stripped of his license doesn’t mean he’s gagged from speaking to the press about Trump’s allegedly fraudulent allegations. The problem, however, is that Giuliani is doing himself a disservice by repeating the very lies that temporarily kicked him out of the bar. Although this suspension is provisional in nature, he faces a final formal disciplinary hearing which could result in permanent deregistration.

Giulianis’ subsequent bad behavior will only reinforce the conclusions of this panel of five judges. And Giuliani hasn’t shown good judgment so far, so the outcome doesn’t look very promising for him.

Giulianis’ ticket to play in the legal arena has been struck and he is out of the game. The very strong and very clear message sent by this provisional suspension should be taken into account by all lawyers, but especially by current lawyers and potential clients like Donald Trump.

Katie S. Phang

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos