PML-N, PPP should get rid of Nawaz, Zardari: Fawad





ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had reduced the PPP and PMLN to district parties, with the PPP confined indoors from Sindh and PMLN to central Punjab.

In an interview with Geo News’ Jirga show, the minister said that if Pakistan is to be put on the path to progress, there should be only one agenda, namely to rid the PMLN, the PPP of Nawaz and Zardari and stressed that the second cadres of these two once the big political parties should come forward and control things. He dismissed the impression that the PPP and Zardari were active in Punjab after a deal with those who had previously supported the PTI. He also denied the impression that there was a rapprochement between the establishment and Zardari.

Fawad Chaudhry said Zardari met politicians his age, who had no political future, and claimed that the Zardari factor would not benefit party candidates in the election.

To win an election, you have to have all the spices at your disposal, such as mass support so all institutions, including the establishment, can also stand together. The major spice is therefore public support, which these two parties do not enjoy, while the PTI and Imran Khan are the only major political realities, he noted.

He advised the PPP and PMLN to have some hindsight instead of criticizing the government, and asserted that the PTI government was good and even economically, growth was 4% and sentiment was quite positive in respect. The minister continued that this year there would be a further increase in sentiment and that some things internationally, if they improve, would also help the government. He disagreed that there was inflation and pointed out that if the price increase was 27 percent, then incomes would have increased by 37 percent.

The minister claimed that 60 percent of livelihoods were linked to the agricultural sector, whose income increased, in addition to the construction industry and related sectors. Regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan qualifying Osama bin Laden as a martyr, the minister clarified that it was a slip of the tongue. He explained that the government and state of Pakistan considered al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden to be terrorists and were bound by international laws and obligations.

Fawad also said that Pakistan voted in favor of the war on terror in the United Nations and that Pakistan made the most sacrifices against terrorism. The Pakistani government is very clear on terrorism, al Qaeda and OBL, he said.

Responding to a question, he said it would be very difficult for the three countries, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which had previously recognized the Taliban government, to do so again if they succeeded. control Kabul through fighting. He said although the situation improved after the tribal areas merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but agreed with the interviewer that Pakistan does not yet have full control of its border with Afghanistan, but things were moving very quickly in that direction and the border fence was also nearing completion for which he highly commended the military leadership.

The minister said that the deterioration of relations with China did not suit India or the United States, and added that Pakistan could once again play its role in reducing tensions between China and the United States, citing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s interview with the New York Times.

He said the prime minister hopes for better relations with India, provided he reconsiders his decisions of August 5, 2019 and re-establishes the special status of Kashmir, then things may move towards resolving the Kashmir issue. . He also clarified that the prime minister’s statement was not specific to Modi, as he might not be there in the future.

The minister said that according to global laws, the air corridor was available to the United States, but it was not for flying warplanes. APP adds: Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced an anti-corruption rhetoric and started a political struggle against corrupt elements about 21 years ago.

Addressing a public rally in Pind Dadan Khan, he said former Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had duped the people for many years. Earlier, he said, power was transferred between two political families and the competition between the two for the grabbing of power.

He said Imran Khan introduced a new culture and developed a new political narrative that he would not bribe or allow anyone to do so. At present, he said, projects worth billions of rupees were being carried out without any reports of receiving bribes. The minister said the PTI government was determined to devote the country’s resources to the people.

